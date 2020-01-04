COLUMBUS, Neb. — Hastings already was looking forward to a good season, and a conference title was one of the Tigers’ goals.
Then 6-foot-8 Haggan Hilgendorf transferred from Adams Central, where he was a Class C-1 all-stater, to bolster Hastings’ hopes of winning a state title for the first time since Tom Osborne was a junior. In 1954.
“He’s just such a diverse talent and he can offer so many things. It just makes us really difficult to defend because he plays in the interior and on the perimeter,’’ Tigers coach Lance Creech said. “Obviously we took a good team and you add a really good player, you have a chance to be pretty good.
“We’ve been coaching these kids, since they were 6 and 8 years old. Right, wrong or other, that’s the nature of the beast in small-town America. You’ve got to get a good youth program and I’ve got to credit our parents and our youth coaches for what they’ve done with this group in particular, and hopefully we can continue to build that and create some excitement.”
With their 60-52 victory Saturday over Scottsbluff in one of the last possible matchups of unbeatens in any class this season, the Tigers claimed their first Greater Nebraska Conference (GNAC) title since 2004-05 while Creech’s son Connor became the school’s career scoring leader in boys basketball.
Class B No. 2 Hastings (10-0) is one of 13 unbeaten teams remaining. The others are Lincoln Pius X in Class A, Omaha Skutt in Class B, Auburn and North Bend (last year’s finalists) and Adams Central in Class C-1, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and Dundy County-Stratton in Class C-2, North Platte St. Patrick’s and Osmond in Class D-1 and Humphrey St. Francis, Falls City Sacred Heart and Loomis in Class D-2.
Staying undefeated for another month will be a challenge for the Tigers. Between now and Feb. 1 are games against Class B rated teams Elkhorn Mount Michael, Lexington and Beatrice and Class A schools Grand Island and Columbus.
The Tigers prevailed against Scottsbluff by forcing 18 turnovers and making 31-of-40 at the line.
“For the third day of a three-day tournament, you’ve got to go back to basics and I thought we were really simple but I thought we executed very well,’’ Creech said.
The execution was better in the second half after starting out with 11 turnovers and leading only 21-16 against the No. 3 Bearcats (10-1). But first, Hastings weathered a 12-point third quarter by Scottsbluff senior guard Jasiya DeOllos.
“The last words out of my mouth at halftime were ‘Josiya’s going to take this thing over in the third quarter’ and he did it, comes out bang, bang with two 3s,’’ coach Creech said. “All of a sudden they shrank that lead to a single-possession game really quick. They have that kind of firepower with him at the helm.
“I was just proud the way that we just continued to battle and grind it out. The kids were tired and travelled a lot of miles back and forth each day. It was kind of a rock fight but we were fortunate to win.”
Connor Creech was 12 of 14 at the line for 18 points and led all rebounders with nine. He is on the threshold of being the first 1,000-point scorer for the Tigers after passing current Millard North assistant Mike Etzelmiller (971 ending in the 2003-04 season).
Mike Boeve was off on his 3-point shot but finished with 13 points and Jake Schroeder had eight of his 12 points in the final period. Hilgendorf, who’s signed with Fort Hays State, had 6 points and six rebounds.
“They drive it hard,’’ Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said. “They put pressure on the defensive end. Tey have guys who can make plays. I thought we did a pretty good job defensively. We just fouled too much. Creech is so hard to keep in front of you. You try to do everything, but he gets to his spots and they have guys who can shoot it on the outside.
Scottsbluff (10-1), which won eight-team tournaments the first two weekends of the season, played its first team east of North Platte and won’t see another until the postseason. DeOllos, who tried in vain to carry the Bearcats in the fourth quarter, scored 6 points in the final 33 seconds to finish with a game-high 22. Dawson Mohr added 17, but none in the rest of the six-man rotation had more than 4.
“I think we just have to learn from this game,’’ Gullion said. “It’s good to see kind of where we’re at. We don’t get back here very often and some of the teams are higher up, so it’s good to see that.”
Millard North's Hunter Sallis makes a shot in the closing seconds of the first half in front of Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
