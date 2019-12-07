LINCOLN — It was the point-guard matchup of opening weekend in Class A, Chucky Hepburn and Jadin Booth.
Hepburn got the W, overcoming a slow start for him and Bellevue West with back-to-back 3s to ignite a rally late in the third quarter. The Thunderbirds then outscored Booth’s Omaha Westside crew 26-15 in the final quarter for a 69-62 triumph Saturday at Lincoln Northeast’s Ed Johnson Gym.
Hepburn, a 6-foot-1 junior who this fall committed to Wisconsin, scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and got a double-double with 10 rebounds. UNO-bound Booth had 22 of his game-high 27 in the first three quarters.
“He’s a really good ball-handler,’’ Hepburn said. “He’s better than I thought he was.”
Preseason No. 2 Bellevue West (2-0) fell behind 45-34 on a Booth 3-point play in the third quarter. After Hepburn’s 3s, West got the ball out of a mad scramble to Nate Glantz in the right corner for a 3 that sent the game to the final quarter at 47-43.
“They sped us up late,’’ Westside coach Jim Simons said. “Chucky stepped up and made some big shots. We did a good job early on in our zone, getting them maybe a little bit uncomfortable offensively and they missed some shots.
“Obviously he’s a great player and made a couple big ones and then there was kind of a loose ball that we probably both had a shot at getting and they got it and got a 3. That was a big momentum swing there for them.”
West coach Doug Woodard said it was about time his team picked up the pace.
“If we stand around and not hit shots, it’s going to be low-scoring,’’ he said. “The first half, we had 15 shots. I don’t remember the last time for that.
“We weren’t mentally ready. Westside was much more prepared. They created their own energy. We bought into the fact that we’re playing in a foreign land with nobody watching and we played like that.”
Louis Fidler, a 6-4 senior, added 19 points for West. Reggie Thomas had 11 and Carl Brown 10 for Westside (1-1), which saw sophomore starter Chandler Meeks go down in the fourth quarter with a left-ankle injury.
Omaha Westside (1-1) 20 12 15 15—62
Bellevue West (2-0) 10 18 15 26—69
OW: Jadin Booth 27, Reggie Thomas 11, Carl Brown 10, PJ Ngambi 7, Chandler Meeks 4, Dominic Rezac 3.
BW: Chucky Hepburn 23, Louis Fidler 19, John Shanklin 9, Nate Glantz 6, Frankie Fidler 5, Trey Hepburn 4, Owen Woodard 3.
Millard North 79, Papio South 63
No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South was not about to be the second running-clock victim of the weekend for the top-ranked Mustangs even though it trailed 54-28 at halftime.
The Titans (1-1) won the third quarter 16-6 and got as close as 13 points.
Stanford-bound Max Murrell gave Millard North (2-0) a scare when he went down in the third quarter with a sore knee. He returned and had a dunk and was walking normally after the game.
Hunter Sallis had a game-high 22 points and fellow junior Saint Thomas had his second solid game with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jared Mattley had 13 points without a 3 for the Titans and Kansas newcomer Danair Dempsey also had 13, with Thaison Glenn making four 3s for 12 points.
Papillion-La Vista South (1-1) 13 15 16 19—63
At Millard North (2-0) 22 32 6 19—79
PS: Jared Mattley 13, Danair Dempsey 13, Thaison Glenn 12, Daniel Brocaille 9, Graham Cassoutt 6, Josiah Beckenhauer 6, Jack McKittrick 2, Ian Medeck 2.
MN: Hunter Sallis 22, Saint Thomas 19, Noah Erickson 9, Max Murrell 9, Jadin Johnson 7, Jasen Green 7, Tyler Sandoval 6.
OPS Jamboree
Doesn’t Omaha North’s 55-54 win Saturday over defending Class A champion Omaha South have to be considered the Vikings’ best win, at least for the moment, in almost six years?
Wal Chuol led the Vikings with 20 points, including the go-ahead 3 with 17 seconds left in Omaha Central’s gym. They trailed by 10 at halftime. Skyler Wilson’s off-balance 10-footer hit off the back of the rim on South’s final possession.
The last time the Vikings beat a 20-win team was 62-42 at Lincoln Southeast on Jan. 16, 2014. They went 23-4 the next season with Justin Patton, but only six wins were against teams that finished above .500 and the best was 66-57 at Millard West (19-6).
So instead of No. 3 South going to Gretna for Monday’s 7:15 p.m. OPS Jamboree final against No. 4 Omaha Central (which beat Omaha Burke 69-57 Saturday, it’s coach Thomas Liechti’s Vikings. They’ll have to slow down the Eagles’ Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who had 25 of his 32 points against Burke in the first half.
