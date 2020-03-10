The best news the NSAA could have gotten Monday was from Pete Ricketts.

The governor said it’s premature to recommend shutting down big gatherings such as the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting or the College World Series because of the coronavirus.

The boys basketball state tournament looks in the clear if there is no “community spread” — who knew that term before February? — in the next 48 hours.

“It’s the same thought as on Saturday. We’ll continue until the state health department or others in state government say otherwise,” NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said Monday.

The tournaments begin Thursday at four sites and wrap up Saturday with the finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena and third-place games at Lincoln Northeast.

Among the hygiene measures being taken, Bellar said, are having hand sanitizing stations at all sites for teams and fans. Coaches have been notified that handshakes are optional.

“Maybe an elbow bump or something like that,” he said. “It wouldn’t be a sign of bad sportsmanship if you don’t shake hands.” For fans and team personnel alike, “if you’re not feeling well, don’t come to our tournament. Stay home and get well.”

I asked Bellar what would have happened if the closing of Fremont’s schools had been last week, when the Tigers and Fremont Bergan were in the girls tournament. Each school, he said, has to do what it believes best for its situation. If there were schools closing in multiple towns, the NSAA would have to decide how many teams not showing up it would take before affecting the integrity of the tournament.

“If a school decides not to be there (a forfeit) would be a tough deal, but I don’t know how to do it otherwise,’’ Bellar said. “Unless we’re told it’s unsafe for people to be there, we’re going on.”

It would be the same if some schools couldn’t get to the tournament because of a blizzard or, thinking of last year, flooding.

The last two forfeits in the state tournament were in 1928, the last year of an all-comers, no-qualifying tournament. Only once, in 1933, did the state association deviate from schedule. It pushed the postseason back one week after new President Franklin Roosevelt declared a four-day closing of the nation’s banks.

Bellar said he was unable to join in on the National Federation of State High School Associations’ nationwide conference call Monday regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. He’ll meet Tuesday with state educational and health leaders.

While COVID-19 seems to permeate every conversation now, it didn’t stop more than 70,000 — a record by 8,000 — attending the girls tournament this past weekend.

This week, my Purell is packed.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Gretna’s win over Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Northeast’s win over Papillion-La Vista South were the only two district games in Class A not won by the home team. Papio South slides from fifth to seventh in Class A and eighth in the Top 10. Gretna enters at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. State qualifier Elkhorn (17-7) is not ranked.

Class B: All eight home teams won. Waverly takes the No. 10 spot from Beatrice after extending No. 4 Scottsbluff to overtime.

Class C-1: Lower seeds that won in districts were No. 4-ranked Kearney Catholic, No. 9 Ashland-Greenwood and new No. 10 St. Paul, which edged then-No. 3 North Bend 45-44. Ashland beat previous No. 10 Chase County.

Class C-2: New No. 8 Doniphan-Trumbull and No. 9 Palmyra were lower seeds that won. They knock out Lincoln Lutheran and Bridgeport.

Class D-1: All higher seeds won, with Fullerton in at No. 7 after beating then-No. 9 West Holt. Then-No. 8 Ansley-Litchfield also exits, with Elm Creek at No. 10 after beating No. 6 Southern Valley in subdistricts but losing to No. 9 Pleasanton in a district final.

Class D-2: All higher seeds won. Deshler and Mead remain ranked.

Highest-ranked teams not at state are Papillion-La Vista (16-9), No. 8 in Class A; Bennington (16-8), No. 9 in Class B; North Bend (23-3), No. 6 in C-1; Oakland-Craig (17-9), No. 6 in C-2; Axtell (18-7), No. 8 in D-1; and Deshler (16-8), No. 9 in D-2.

Bits and pieces

  • In Monday’s Class D-2 team capsules, the scoring leader for Loomis was misidentified. He is 6-foot-5 senior center Joshua Marcy, who averages 13.4 points to go with an 8.3 rebounding average.
  • All head coaches were emailed all-state nomination forms. If a coach hasn’t received or can’t open the attachment, please email stu.pospisil@owh.com.

