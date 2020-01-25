Bellevue West can’t always turn it on in the fourth quarter.
The Thunderbirds did against then-undefeated Lincoln Pius X. Didn’t last Tuesday but still won in overtime at Omaha Westside.
Did, again in a big way, Saturday night.
Leading Omaha Creighton Prep 50-45, Top 10 No. 4 West scored the first nine points of what would be a 25-9 quarter for a 75-56 payback win — in equal measure — for a 19-point loss to the Junior Jays in the Metro Holiday semifinals.
“I wish we got after it defensively a little sooner than that,” said West coach Doug Woodard after his 601st career win. “We got our hands on a lot of passes, got out and ran much like the Pius game.”
Chucky Hepburn had his usual game. The Wisconsin pledge scored 16 and was an assist away from a double-double. Having much better games than when they met Prep at Ralston Arena and lost 69-50 were 6-foot-8 senior John Shanklin and 6-6 sophomore Frankie Fidler.
Shanklin had 11 rebounds — six were on offense in the second quarter — and 14 points. Fidler had a game-high 18 points, including the first five of the final quarter for the 10-2 Thunderbirds.
No. 7 Prep (11-5) came up empty on all but one possession during the 20-3 West surge that led to the benches playing out the final two minutes. Point guard Justin Sitti’s 17 points were a career high, but only two of his fellow starters scored in the first half.
“We were treading water the whole game,” Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “I warned our guys all week that they were going to come out and play really hard because, you know, we beat them by 20 and at that point no one really knew what Creighton Prep could do.
“Bellevue West, from the tip to the end, controlled tempo. We were really disappointed with our effort and our ability to execute tonight. It’s a little disappointing because I think we’re a good enough team to win big games like this but over the last seven games we’ve not been very good. I wouldn’t say we’re nervous about anything but now we got eight games to get this stuff figured out.”
Omaha Creighton Prep (11-5)....15 14 16 9—56
At Bellevue West (10-2).............21 16 13 25—75
CP: Justin Sitti 17, AJ Rollins 11, Brendan Buckley 7, Mai’jhe Wiley 7, John Trainer 5, Luke Jungers 4, Spencer Schomers 3, Jeff Koubsky 2.
BW: Frankie Fidler 18, Chucky Hepburn 16, John Shanklin 14, Louis Fiedler 11, Trey Hepburn 6, Nate Glantz 3, Josiah Dotzler 3, Owen Woodard 2, David Nuor 2
