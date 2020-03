Stu's Views

TOP PERFORMER

Chucky Hepburn of Bellevue West as the Wisconsin pledge finished with 28 points and 12 assists in an 89-70 win over Omaha Westside.

BEST GAME

Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Yutan 46, three overtimes. The tournament’s second three-OT game in three years came down to Isaac Herbek’s free throw after being fouled with zeroes on the clock.

MOVING UP

BRLD’s 59-51 overtime win over Sutton was the Wolverines’ 51st in a row. Their winning streak is tied for sixth all time and a win over GICC in the Class C-2 final leaves them in sixth outright.

CAN’T MISS FINAL

Class A has been exciting at the top this season and the Bellevue West-Millard North matchup is a fan’s delight. Alas, most are limited to NET.

HUNTER UPDATE

The last sight of Hunter Sallis on Friday night was the Millard North standout walking out of Pinnacle Bank Arena with no ice on his left ankle.