...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:30 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THOUGH THE RIVER WILL REMAIN ELEVATED, THE TREND OF
DECLINING RIVER LEVELS WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEK.
&&
Those 11 losses that Omaha Duchesne has suffered this season haven't changed coach Andrew Wehrli’s opinion.
He still feels this is perhaps his best team in the five years he’s been in charge.
“Our schedule has a lot to do with our record," Wehrli said. “But I feel like we’re just starting to hit our stride."
The Cardinals, who have reached the state tournament in each of Wehrli’s previous four seasons, have played one of the toughest schedules in Class B. Ten losses have come against ranked Class A foes and the 11th was against Iowa power Cedar Falls, which is 27-1.
“We went out of our way to make our schedule this tough," Wehrli said. “It’s forced us to be more consistent each and every time we go out there."
That schedule isn’t softening up anytime soon. Ahead for Class B No. 4 Duchesne this week is a road match at Class B No. 2 Waverly on Tuesday, a match against Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Thursday and an appearance in the competitive Omaha Westside Invitational this weekend.
“It’s going to be another challenging week but we’re excited about it," Wehrli said. “We want to be tested so we’ll be ready for what’s ahead."
That match against the four-time defending state champion SkyHawks will be played at Creighton’s Sokol Arena instead of Duchesne’s small gym. It will be the first match this season between the River Cities Conference rivals.
The SkyHawks have ended the Cardinals’ season each of the past four years at state — once in the first round, twice in the semifinals and once in the final.
“We’ve beaten them maybe once in four years," Wehrli said. “We’ll see them this week and maybe two more times after that."
Duchesne graduated just two players off last year’s 31-7 squad, but one was setter Emma Worthington. She was a double threat offensively, finishing with 835 assists and 173 kills.
“We have a lot of returnees but we had some of them playing in new positions," he said. “We also had some injuries early in the season that slowed us down."
The Cardinals have gone to a two-setter attack, which can be a major adjustment. Seniors Kaitlin Neely and Kiersten Capelle have combined for 551 assists.
Senior Caroline Ortman and junior Kaitlyn Knobbe are two of the most efficient middle blockers in Class B. Their hitting percentages are in the top four in the state and they’ve combined for 295 kills.
“I think our middles are two of the best," Wehrli said. “They’ve both done a great job this season."
Senior Mayah Delgado isn’t far behind those two with 134 kills while junior libero Sofia Bressani is sixth in Class B digs with 333.
Wehrli knows other teams have better records than his 15-11 Cardinals, but he remains optimistic as the season winds down.
“I know we’re a tougher team because of the schedule we’ve played," he said. “I feel really good about where we’re at right now."
Ratings update
Undefeated Papillion-La Vista continues to rule the overall Top 10 while Skutt remains No. 2.
The Monarchs swept their annual triangular last week against Omaha Marian and host Lincoln Pius X. Papio has won 64 sets this season and dropped just seven.
The SkyHawks finished second in their own invitational over the weekend, losing to St. Thomas Aquinas from suburban Kansas City. It was Skutt’s first setback since Sept. 14.
Rounding out the overall top five are Elkhorn South, Pius and Marian.
There are no new No. 1s this week as Papio (Class A), Skutt (B), St. Paul (C-1), Superior (C-2), Diller-Odell (D-1) and Lawrence-Nelson (D-2) hold their positions.
Coaching milestones
Congratulations to longtime coaches Brad Nelson at Axtell and Sue Ziegler at Lincoln Lutheran for achieving coaching milestones this season.
Nelson picked up career victory No. 500 while Ziegler posted career victory No. 400. This is Nelson’s 28th season as head coach and Ziegler’s 23rd.
One more special note about Nelson, who moves into 10th all-time in victories among active coaches. This month he is celebrating his fifth year of being cancer free.
That’s the best news of all.
Top matches this week
Class A — Tuesday: Elkhorn South at Gretna; Millard West at Millard North; Millard South at Papillion-La Vista South. Friday-Saturday: Omaha Westside Invitational.
Class B — Tuesday: Omaha Duchesne at Waverly; Chadron at Seward. Thursday: Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne (at Sokol Arena); Norris at Hastings. Thursday-Saturday: Central Conference tournament (at Grand Island Northwest).
Class C-1 — Tuesday-Saturday: Nebraska Capitol Conference tournament (final at Fort Calhoun). Thursday: Battle Creek at Wayne; Columbus Scotus at Wahoo Neumann. Saturday: Lincoln Christian Invitational.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Columbus Scotus at Grand Island Central Catholic; Norfolk Lutheran NE at Columbus Lakeview. Thursday: Superior at Thayer Central.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: CWC at Burwell; Humboldt-TRS, Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart; Sutherland at Maywood-Hayes Center.
Class D-2 — Thursday: Meridian, Giltner at Cross County triangular; Lawrence-Nelson, BDS at High Plains triangular.
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North's Izzy Lukens.
It's Chadron AT Sidney, not Chadron AT Seward. thanks
