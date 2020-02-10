Honnah Leo topper

“Getting back to state is our main goal,” Millard West's Honnah Leo said. “I know we can do it if we believe and play hard as a team." Leo has made that goal possible with her consistency and ability to "bring it" every game.

 MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honnah Leo

Honnah Leo’s ability to “bring it” every game has elevated her scoring average to 16.4 points, one of the best in the Metro Conference. She can score inside and outside, as her 28 3-pointers would attest.

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Tags

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started