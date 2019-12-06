new team champions

For the first time in more than a quarter-century, there could be a pair of new team champions at the state swimming and diving championship meet.

 MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rush Clark

Omaha Creighton Prep senior Rush Clark is the state record holder in the 100-yard butterfly and is No. 6 all-time in the 100 freestyle. He is a Florida State recruit.
Bella Pantano

Omaha Marian's Bella Pantano is a highly decorated senior leader for the Crusaders this season. She is a South Carolina recruit.

