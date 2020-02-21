Plenty of scenarios are still in play for Nebraska's Class A boys district basketball brackets

There will be plenty of scoreboard watching in Nebraska high school boys basketball on Friday and Saturday night.
Two of the biggest games which could shake up the Class A district seeding involve Omaha Central (17-3). If the district pairings were announced today the Eagles would be the No. 5 seed overall.
Omaha Central has a Friday night tilt at Millard North (20-3) and a Saturday evening game at Omaha Westside (15-5). If the Eagles go 2-0, they will likely be the No. 3 seed overall when district play begins next week.
There is a scenario where Central could move up to the No. 2 seed overall. The Eagles could also drop to the host school in the A-7 bracket, with Omaha South being the No. 2 seed in the district as the No. 8 seed overall.
A very quick tutorial on how wild-card points or district seedings are slotted: teams are placed in one of four divisions. A win over a division one team is worth 50 points, division two 47, division three 44 and division four 41. Losses are worth 39 for division one, 36 for division two, 33 for division three and 30 for division four losses.
Based on the results this weekend, there are a handful of teams that could change divisions: Gretna, Kearney, Omaha Burke, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha South and Omaha Westside.
One game that could effect a handful of Class A schools is in Class C-1 on Friday night when Boys Town (10-11) travels to Lincoln Lutheran (12-8). Elkhorn, who heading into Friday is the No. 9 overall seed in Class A, lost 52-49 in overtime to Boys Town on Dec. 12. If the Cowboys win, that could lock the Antlers into the No. 9 seed.
Saturday could also result in numerous moving parts with five Class A games scheduled: Grand Island at Elkhorn South, Lincoln East at Norfolk, Omaha Benson at Omaha North, Omaha Central at Omaha Westside and Gretna at Kearney. The Bearcats also face Omaha Burke on Friday and, with their game being the latest of the five (7 p.m.) on Saturday, could hold up the prognosticators from making their projections.
Late Friday night there should be more clarity. Until then, good luck figuring out who will be in what district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.