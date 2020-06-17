At least one American Legion team will have to wait a little longer to begin its baseball season.

A person close to the situation confirmed Wednesday that Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) had at least one player test positive for COVID-19. Following advice from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health department, all players and coaches associated with the team will quarantine.

Pinnacle was scheduled to open the season Thursday against a team from Pittsburg, Kansas. According to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday was the first day that youth baseball teams could begin playing games.

The quarantine will delay the start of Pinnacle’s season until at least June 30.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

