At least one American Legion team will have to wait a little longer to begin its baseball season.
A person close to the situation confirmed Wednesday that Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) had at least one player test positive for COVID-19. Following advice from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health department, all players and coaches associated with the team will quarantine.
Pinnacle was scheduled to open the season Thursday against a team from Pittsburg, Kansas. According to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday was the first day that youth baseball teams could begin playing games.
The quarantine will delay the start of Pinnacle’s season until at least June 30.
