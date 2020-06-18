Next February, Scottsbluff wrestler Paul Garcia will go for his fourth state title. Until then, he's got another big milestone out of of the way.
Garcia committed to Wyoming on Thursday. Part of his choice came down to friends and family.
Scottsbluff quarterback Sabastian Harsh, his friend, is headed there to play football. Garcia also has a cousin who plays soccer at Wyoming and family that lives in Laramie.
"It's two hours away from home, and I got a really good scholarship from them," he said. "They have contacted me really hard for three straight weeks. Not just one coach but all the coaches. It felt like family, and I just really enjoyed what they had to offer."
Garcia won Class B titles at 106 pounds as a freshman, 113 as a sophomore and 120 as a junior. He plans to wrestle at 125 in college.
