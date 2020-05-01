Paul Bangura, who helped launch high school boys soccer in Nebraska, has died.
News of his passing was shared to social media Friday by Omaha Skutt and Creighton Prep Twitter accounts.
Bangura coached teams to three NSAA state titles at Prep and four titles and one runner-up finish at Skutt before retiring in 2008.
The native of Sierra Leone came to the U.S. in the 1960s. He entered Prep’s athletic hall of fame in 2011. He was also a science teacher.
