Paul Bangura, who helped launch high school boys soccer in Nebraska, has died.

News of his passing was shared to social media Friday by Omaha Skutt and Creighton Prep Twitter accounts.

Bangura coached teams to three NSAA state titles at Prep and four titles and one runner-up finish at Skutt before retiring in 2008.

The native of Sierra Leone came to the U.S. in the 1960s. He entered Prep’s athletic hall of fame in 2011. He was also a science teacher.

Photos: All-Nebraska soccer teams since 2008

1 of 11

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email