Another state tournament is in the books, and it certainly had its share of surprises.
Only one of the top seeds — Crete — was able to take home a title. Three champions were seeded third and two were fourth.
Let’s take a final look back at those six teams and the storylines that went along with them.
Lincoln Pius X (Class A): The Thunderbolts couldn’t be stopped in large part because of 6-foot-3 center Alexis Markowski, who tied a Class A state tourney record with 80 points in three games. The Thunderbolts graduate four seniors but several key players return, including Markowski and playmaking guard Jillian Aschoff. Crete (B): The two best stories about this team were senior forward Morgan Maly and coach John Larsen. Maly gutted through an ankle injury as the team survived an overtime first-rounder and a triple-overtime semifinal before winning the final while Larsen secured the school’s first title since 1981 after leading Lincoln Southeast to nine championships. North Bend (C-1): I saw the Tigers during the regular season and was impressed by the play of the Emanuel sisters — senior Lauren, sophomore Sydney and freshman Kaitlyn. The low-key coaching style of Aaron Sterup helped bring it all together and the Tigers captured their first state title since 2001. Hastings St. Cecilia (C-2): The tournament-savvy Hawkettes, coached by Greg Berndt, had a perplexing late-season loss in subdistricts but bounced back to win their last four games en route to another title. Mention also must be made of Crofton, another perennial tourney team that lost to St. Cecilia 62-60 in a thrilling semifinal that was one of the best games of the tournament. Pleasanton (D-1): Many coaches are wary of having their team go to state with the added pressure of being undefeated, but that didn’t bother coach Jordan Arensdorf and his Bulldogs one bit. Not only did they finish off their perfect season but they did it while capturing the school’s first state title … how cool is that? Wynot (D-2): Not sure if there’s something in the water up in this tiny northeast Nebraska town or if it’s all about coach Steve Wieseler getting the most out of his teams, but the Blue Devils did it again. The school has been to state 12 times since 2004, reaching the final 11 times while winning eight titles. Amazing.
Overall, the tournament ran smoothly and attendance went past the 70,000 mark for the first time. Shot-clock fans probably weren’t enamored with a few of the games but it’s hard to argue when fans are showing up in record numbers.
Can’t wait for the second go-round this week as the boys take center stage.
Ratings update
Pius, which wasn’t ranked No. 1 all season, climbs to the top after capturing Class A for the first time.
The Thunderbolts’ only loss was to Omaha Westside on Feb. 18, which refocused the team for the stretch run. Congratulations to Pius and second-year coach Ryan Psota, who had his team prepared for every challenge that awaited at state.
Rounding out the top five are Class A tourney runner-up Lincoln East, Millard South, Fremont and Westside.
The Spartans get the edge over the previously top-ranked Patriots by virtue of a late-season win over Millard South. The Tigers defeated the Warriors by 18 in the first round at state before being eliminated in the tourney semifinal by East.
Good sports
While Lincoln Christian was the official winner of the Class C-1 sportsmanship award, an honorable mention must go to Adams Central.
After losing the 10:45 a.m. semifinal Friday against North Bend, the Adams Central players were still in the arena later for the Class B semifinal between Beatrice and Scottsbluff. Seeing the Scottsbluff student section dwarfed by the large Beatrice student contingent, the Patriots players joined the Bearcats’ group and cheered as if it was their own school playing.
That’s my definition of good sports.
Larsen to return
Larsen said after Crete's championship win that he planned to return next season.
“As long as my health is good, I’ll keep doing this," he said. “I do plan on coming back."
Larsen has 608 career wins, 15 short of the state record set by former Adams Freeman coach Ken Cook. Retired Omaha Marian coach Jim Miller is second with 619.
Poor predictions
With all of those No. 1 and No. 2 seeds falling by the wayside, I was able to correctly predict just one champion.
The crystal ball might need to be retired permanently in favor of advice from a psychic or perhaps a Ouija board (kids, ask your parents what that is).
Maybe the boys tourney will prove to be just as topsy-turvy.
All-Nebraska sheets
Coaches should return All-Nebraska sheets by March 17 to
mike.patterson@owh.com. Coaches of teams in Class A, Class B and the Omaha-Area who don’t use MaxPreps should submit their final statistics by the same day.
Saint Cecilia's Makenna Asher hugs Bailey Kissinger after winning their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Ponca's Grace Driewer and Brooklyn Kindschuh battle Saint Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger and Elizabeth Landgren during their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Saint Cecilia's Chloe McCauley takes down the net after their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Saint Cecilia's dog piles Erin Sheehy after winning their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Saint Cecilia's celebrates their win over Ponca during their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Ponca's Kaci Day scores against Saint Cecilia's Tori Thomas during their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Ponca's Ashlyn Kingsbury scores over Saint Cecilia's Elizabeth Landgren during their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Saint Cecilia's Makenna Asher maintains control of the ball after Ponca's Alyssa Crosgrove tipped it during their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
A stuffed dinosaur makes its way through the Pius X crowd during the Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Lincoln East's Taylor Searcey battles for the ball against Pius X's Miriam Miller during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Alexis Markowski goes for a layup against Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifels and Charley Bovaird during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X raises their state Championship trophy during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Adison Markowski powers past Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifels during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Alexis Markowski blocks Lincoln East's Briley Hill on a shot during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Lincoln East's Charley Bovaird tries to grab the rebound over the handsof Pius X's Alexis Markowski and Lauren Taubenheim during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Alexis Markowski blocks Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifelsduring their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Alexis Markowski raises a net string after Pius X's victory over Lincoln East during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Alexis Markowski attempts to rip the ball from Lincoln East's Haley Peterson and Olivia Kugler during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Wynot celebrates their victory in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Caitlin Jarosz watches as Wynot's Karley Heimes stretches for the ball in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner controls the ball as Wynot's Michaela Lange tries to block her in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes shoots over three Humphrey St. Francis players in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricklin shoots over Wynot's Karley Heimes in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Players battle for the ball during the Wynot vs. Humphrey St. Francis Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis fan Sean Freudenberg celebrates a three-pointer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Shaelee Planer and Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner go up for the tip-off in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
The Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kyleigh Sjuts shoots over Wynot's Michaela Lange in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch slides across the floor in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans react to a play in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth watch the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes controls the ball as Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch defends in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricklin shoots a free throw in her Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
A Humphrey St. Francis fan cheers during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Michaela Lange looks for an open play as Humphrey St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth watches his team in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans cheer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
The championship trophy and medals for the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey st. Francis fans celebrate a play in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner moves down the court as Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes defends in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans cheer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis fans watch the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler calls out to his team during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans watch the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Autumn Lawson celebrates after being taken out in the final seconds of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot celebrates their victory of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot celebrates their victory of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Noelle Wieseler cuts off part of the net following the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Michaela Lange hugs head coach Steve Wieseler following the the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner smiles while tearing up with her teammates following the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kayla Brandl hugs head coach Bryan Reichmuth following the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Katelyn Heine waves the net in the air following the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Crete's Morgan Maly looks to pass the ball past Beatrice's Carley Leners in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete's Alexis Mach and Beatrice's Carley Leners and Makenzie Hatcliff all go up for a rebound in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff looks for an open pass through Crete's Alexis Mach and Jayda Weyand in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete celebrates their victory following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Morgan Maly waves the net in the air following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff tries to pass past Crete's Hannah Newton in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
A Beatrice fan cheers during the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners plays defense against Crete's Morgan Maly in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton goes for a layup in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans celebrate a three-pointer in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Jayda Weyand moves past Beatrice's Addison Barnard in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice fans lights up the arena during the pregame ceremony for the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice is introduced for the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners and Crete's Elizabeth Allen go up for the tip-off in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice cheerleaders perform during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Brooke Deisley shoots past Beatrice's Olivia Aden in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
