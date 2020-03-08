Another state tournament is in the books, and it certainly had its share of surprises.

Only one of the top seeds – Crete – was able to take home a title. Three champions were seeded third and two were fourth.

Let’s take a final look back at those six teams and the storylines that went along with them.

Lincoln Pius X (Class A): The Thunderbolts couldn’t be stopped in large part because of 6-foot-3 center Alexis Markowski, who tied a Class A state tourney record with 80 points in three games. The Thunderbolts graduate four seniors but several key players return, including Markowski and playmaking guard Jillian Aschoff.

Crete (B): The two best stories about this team were senior forward Morgan Maly and coach John Larsen. Maly gutted through an ankle injury as the team survived an overtime first-rounder and a triple-overtime semifinal before winning the final while Larsen secured the school’s first title since 1981 after leading Lincoln Southeast to nine championships.

North Bend (C-1): I saw the Tigers during the regular season and was impressed by the play of the Emanuel sisters – senior Lauren, sophomore Sydney and freshman Kaitlyn. The low-key coaching style of Aaron Sterup helped bring it all together and the Tigers captured their first state title since 2001.

Hastings St. Cecilia (C-2): The tournament-savvy Hawkettes, coached by Greg Berndt, had a perplexing late-season loss in subdistricts but bounced back to win their last four games en route to another title. Mention also must be made of Crofton, another perennial tourney team that lost to St. Cecilia 62-60 in a thrilling semifinal that was one of the best games of the tournament.

Pleasanton (D-1): Many coaches are wary of having their team go to state with the added pressure of being undefeated, but that didn’t bother coach Jordan Arensdorf and his Bulldogs one bit. Not only did they finish off their perfect season but they did it while capturing the school’s first state title … how cool is that?

Wynot (D-2): Not sure if there’s something in the water up in this tiny northeast Nebraska town or if it’s all about coach Steve Wieseler getting the most out of his teams, but the Blue Devils did it again. The school has been to state 12 times since 2004, reaching the final 11 times while winning eight titles. Amazing.

Overall, the tournament ran smoothly and attendance went past the 70,000 mark for the first time. Shot-clock fans probably weren’t enamored with a few of the games but it’s hard to argue when fans are showing up in record numbers.

Can’t wait for the second go-round this week as the boys take center stage.

Ratings update

Pius, which wasn’t ranked No. 1 all season, climbs to the top after capturing Class A for the first time.

The Thunderbolts’ only loss was to Omaha Westside on Feb. 18, which refocused the team for the stretch run. Congratulations to Pius and second-year coach Ryan Psota, who had his team prepared for every challenge that awaited at state.

Rounding out the top five are Class A tourney runner-up Lincoln East, Millard South, Fremont and Westside.

The Spartans get the edge over the previously top-ranked Patriots by virtue of a late-season win over Millard South. The Tigers defeated the Warriors by 18 in the first round at state before being eliminated in the tourney semifinal by East.

Good sports

While Lincoln Christian was the official winner of the Class C-1 sportsmanship award, an honorable mention must go to Adams Central.

After losing the 10:45 a.m. semifinal Friday against North Bend, the Adams Central players were still in the arena later for the Class B semifinal between Beatrice and Scottsbluff. Seeing the Scottsbluff student section dwarfed by the large Beatrice student contingent, the Patriots players joined the Bearcats’ group and cheered as if it was their own school playing.

That’s my definition of good sports.

Larsen to return

Larsen said after Crete's championship win that he planned to return next season.

“As long as my health is good, I’ll keep doing this," he said. “I do plan on coming back."

Larsen has 608 career wins, 15 short of the state record set by former Adams Freeman coach Ken Cook. Retired Omaha Marian coach Jim Miller is second with 619.

Poor predictions

With all of those No. 1 and No. 2 seeds falling by the wayside, I was able to correctly predict just one champion.

The crystal ball might need to be retired permanently in favor of advice from a psychic or perhaps a Ouija board (kids, ask your parents what that is).

Maybe the boys tourney will prove to be just as topsy-turvy.

All-Nebraska sheets

Coaches should return All-Nebraska sheets by March 17 to mike.patterson@owh.com. Coaches of teams in Class A, Class B and the Omaha-Area who don’t use MaxPreps should submit their final statistics by the same day.

