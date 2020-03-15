It’s a week I’ll never forget.

Having covered close to 20 years of Nebraska high school tournaments, it was apparent this would be a tourney like no other. Coronavirus concerns left venues mostly empty and gave the entire tourney, as colleague Tom Shatel recently wrote, a Twilight Zone feel.

Here was my week, with the hope we never have to go through something like this again.

Wednesday

The announcement is made that the boys basketball tournament will proceed as scheduled, but attendance will be limited primarily to immediate families (though it did seem some teams had bigger families than others).

It hits closer to home when my wife visits 12 stores in an attempt to find hand sanitizer as a precautionary measure for me. When she fails in that regard, she finds an online recipe and makes her own.

She also warns me not to shake anyone’s hand at state, a near impossibility over the course of the three-day event.

Thursday

The first clue this year is different comes while entering a Pinnacle Bank Arena parking lot. The guard usually examines your parking pass and eyes you carefully, but she barely glances at my pass and waves me into the nearly deserted lot.

Walking into the arena before the first game each year, the first thing you always notice is the bands playing. But no bands are allowed this year, and music piped over the public-address system is all we’ll be getting.

The sight of perhaps 100 fans on each side cheering in the cavernous arena makes for a surreal sight, and it’s going to be like that most of the day. Word spreads that there’s a possibility the tourney might still be shut down because of virus concerns but the games play on.

Alma mater Omaha Roncalli pulls out an overtime victory that night against Hastings with the help of four clutch free throws by senior Jack Dotzler. After the game, he was asked by a reporter how he can remain so calm in such a tense situation.

“I try to envision shooting in an empty gym,” Dotzler said. “Which tonight wasn’t that difficult.”

Friday

The guard doesn’t even look at the pass while waving me into the lot. And for the second straight day, there are concerns that the tourney could end prematurely because the governor is speaking that morning.

Fortunately for the players and coaches, the event continues. Six semifinals are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena and six at Devaney Center, and it’s becoming increasingly obvious this tourney is as much a mental game as it is physical.

Coaches talk about the hope the event will reach its conclusion, often addressing that topic before mentioning details of the games they’ve just played.

Walking around the arena during a game is an eerie feeling. Ushers stand ready — though entire sections are empty — and concession workers usually swamped with fans look bored to tears.

The games play on even though it’s readily apparent how much those fans are missed. Teams trying to rally find it even more difficult because there’s precious little buzz to help spur them on.

Saturday

There is no parking lot guard, but the tourney still has the green light and we’re set for six finals.

Midway through the day, I speak with NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar for a minute. I tell him that it appears we’ll reach the finish line.

He agrees but says it’s possible he won’t answer his phone, just in case. I know he’s kidding, but I also know he hopes we can finish the tourney when some other states have shut them down.

After four finals are played, the main event is here — the Class A championship between Millard North and Bellevue West. Any other year, the arena would be packed.

The Mustangs hold a seemingly safe 14-point lead with four minutes left but the Thunderbirds finish on a 16-0 run and pull out an improbable 64-62 victory.

It’s a tremendous win for Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard but a crushing defeat for Millard North’s Tim Cannon, who is still seeking his first title after 38 years of coaching at three schools. These are two of the nice guys in the sport, so I’m happy for Woodard but feel awful for Cannon.

Perhaps that elusive first title happens next year, Tim.

Sunday

Back home after spending the past three days in Lincoln, the effect of coronavirus concerns are everywhere. Our family doesn’t attend Mass, but instead watches the services on TV.

My wife cancels our upcoming trip to Los Angeles to visit our first grandchild, who was born March 7 to our son Brett and wife Stacey.

Catching up on four days of newspapers, I read that even the Alaskan Iditarod is being affected. Fans are being urged not to attend the finish of the race in Nome, which proves that no sporting event — the CWS, March Madness, the Masters, the Iditarod — is safe.

Though attendance was limited and it was unlike any other boys state basketball tournament, the event reached its three-day conclusion. The NSAA deserves credit for keeping it on track while constantly being mindful of any overriding health concerns.

After this week that was, I hope and pray our world can get back to normal sometime in the near future.

For sports fans. For athletes. For everyday people. For my grandson.