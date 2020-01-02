Years after she wrapped up her impressive prep career, the awards keep coming for Kadie Rolfzen.
The Papillion-La Vista South graduate was named the top player of the decade by
PrepVolleyball.com on Wednesday.
Rolfzen previously had won
PrepVolleyball.com’s national freshman and sophomore of the year with her twin sister Amber. She was the sole winner as a junior.
The outside hitter was the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year in 2011, and in 2012, she was named The World-Herald's Nebraska High School Girls Athlete of the Year.
She led the Titans to three consecutive state titles (2010-12) and two undefeated seasons (2010-11).
During her college career at Nebraska, Rolfzen was a four-time AVCA All-American (first team in 2015 and 2016) and helped lead the Huskers to the 2015 national championship. She was also the Nebraska Female Athlete of the Year in 2015.
Rolfzen was named the best outside hitter at the Pan American Cup in 2019 while playing for the USA national team. She has also played professionally in Germany and Japan.
Two of Rolfzen’s prep teams were also honored by the publication. Papillion-La Vista South’s 2011 team was selected as the No. 3 best team of the decade, while the 2012 edition was No. 7.
Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames, who just completed her sophomore campaign, was named the No. 6 prep player. Hames led Webb School to five Division II-A state championships and was the most valuable player of the state tournament four times.
The all-decade Nebraska volleyball team
First Team: Mikaela Foecke, outside hitter, 2015-18
She came in as the No. 2 recruit and left as one of the most dominant players in program history. Foecke was best on the biggest stages as she made the Final Four each year of her career and was named the most outstanding player twice. She ended her career with the third most kills in NU history.
First Team: Kelsey Robinson, outside hitter, 2013
She only played at Nebraska for one year, but what a year it was. After transferring from Tennessee, Robinson recorded 530 kills, the fifth most in program history and second most in the rally-scoring era (since 2001). She was the Big Ten player of the year in 2013 and first-team All-America.
First Team: Kadie Rolfzen, opposite hitter, 2013-16
After earning All-America for two years as an outside hitter, Rolfzen flipped to the other pin and unlocked another level, earning first-team honors her last two seasons. She’s one of just two Huskers, along with Sarah Pavan, to be named an All-American four times.
First Team: Amber Rolfzen, middle blocker, 2013-16
Just like her sister, Amber benefited from a position change, going from outside hitter to middle blocker. She was twice an All-American as a middle blocker, posted two of the top-10 blocking seasons in Nebraska history and finished sixth in career blocks.
First Team: Lauren Stivrins, middle blocker, 2017-present
A two-time All-American, Stivrins possesses an effective combination of power and athleticism. She perhaps runs the slide play better than any player in Nebraska history. She hit .421 as a sophomore for the third-most efficient season by a Husker.
First Team: Kelly Hunter, setter, 2013-17
After splitting time in a 6-2 system, Hunter emerged from a redshirt year as one of the best setters in program history, guiding NU to three straight Final Fours. Her game management and leadership skills shone in big matches as she was named All-America twice and the best female athlete at Nebraska for 2017-18.
First Team: Justine Wong-Orantes, libero, 2013-16
She brought a beach mentality to the hardcourt and flew everywhere on the court making saves. Wong-Orantes had a knack for passing balls over her head from behind the end line to the pins for outside hitters. She was a two-time All-American and owns the records for most digs in a career and single match, plus three of the top 10 individual seasons.
Second Team: Gina Mancuso, outside hitter, 2009-2012
She played six rotations for just two years, but was named an All-American in both of those seasons. She led NU’s offense in kills and ace serves in her final two seasons. She also won the Senior CLASS Award in 2012.
Second Team: Hannah Werth, outside hitter, 2009-12
Werth backed up her national freshman of the year award in 2009 by earning the Big 12 defensive player of the year award the following season. She was a two-time All-American and the only non-libero to lead the Huskers in digs during a season.
Second Team: Annika Albrecht, outside hitter, 2014-17
She played every set during her four years, one of just three in the Cook era to do so. After playing three years as a back-row specialist, Albrecht emerged as a six-rotation player and All-American with 3.02 kills per set as a senior.
Second Team: Brooke Delano, middle blocker, 2008-2011
She earned her second All-American award in 2010 as she posted a .410 hitting percentage, tied for fourth-best in NU history. She’s fifth in career blocks and sixth in hitting percentage during the rally-scoring era.
Second Team: Brianna Holman, middle blocker, 2015-2017
She was the only player on the all-decade team to not earn an All-American award at Nebraska, but she did pick up one as a sophomore at LSU. After sitting out 2015 as a transfer, she started for two years and led the 2017 title-winning team in hitting percentage.
Second Team: Lauren Cook, setter, 2010-12
After she was the national freshman of the year at UCLA in 2009, Cook transferred to NU to play for her father. She split time at setter as a sophomore, then started for two years and was an All-American as a senior.
Second Team: Kenzie Maloney, libero, 2015-2018
Maloney was a key back-row player during NU’s 2015 national title run, then donned the libero jersey for the final two years. She posted two of NU’s top 10 digging seasons and was an All-American in 2018.
