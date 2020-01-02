Kadie Rolfzen

Former Husker and Papillion-La Vista South standout Kadie Rolfzen was named the No. 1 player on prepvolleyball.com's Top 10 Players of the Decade list.

Years after she wrapped up her impressive prep career, the awards keep coming for Kadie Rolfzen.

The Papillion-La Vista South graduate was named the top player of the decade by PrepVolleyball.com on Wednesday.

Rolfzen previously had won PrepVolleyball.com’s national freshman and sophomore of the year with her twin sister Amber. She was the sole winner as a junior.

The outside hitter was the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year in 2011, and in 2012, she was named The World-Herald's Nebraska High School Girls Athlete of the Year.

She led the Titans to three consecutive state titles (2010-12) and two undefeated seasons (2010-11).

During her college career at Nebraska, Rolfzen was a four-time AVCA All-American (first team in 2015 and 2016) and helped lead the Huskers to the 2015 national championship. She was also the Nebraska Female Athlete of the Year in 2015.

Rolfzen was named the best outside hitter at the Pan American Cup in 2019 while playing for the USA national team. She has also played professionally in Germany and Japan.

Two of Rolfzen’s prep teams were also honored by the publication. Papillion-La Vista South’s 2011 team was selected as the No. 3 best team of the decade, while the 2012 edition was No. 7.

Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames, who just completed her sophomore campaign, was named the No. 6 prep player. Hames led Webb School to five Division II-A state championships and was the most valuable player of the state tournament four times.

