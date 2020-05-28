Papillion-La Vista softball standout Jordyn Bahl has been named the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year.
Bahl, the honorary captain of The World-Herald's All-Nebraska softball team, was 27-0 with a 0.15 ERA and 300 strikeouts while helping the Monarchs to their first undefeated season.
The Oklahoma commit also was one of the state’s best hitters, batting .602 with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs.
Thank you so much. I’ll forever be thankful for this coaching staff and this team. Its easy to be a pitcher when you have the best defense and lineup in the state, and you trust your coaches with every call. Thank you to everyone that has made Papio softball so special❤️ https://t.co/XKAyJKrI6j— Jordy Bahl (@jordynbahl) May 28, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.