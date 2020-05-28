Jordyn Bahl

Jordyn Bahl was 27-0 with a 0.15 ERA and 300 strikeouts while leading Papillion-La Vista to the state title.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Papillion-La Vista softball standout Jordyn Bahl has been named the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year.

Bahl, the honorary captain of The World-Herald's All-Nebraska softball team, was 27-0 with a 0.15 ERA and 300 strikeouts while helping the Monarchs to their first undefeated season.

The Oklahoma commit also was one of the state’s best hitters, batting .602 with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state softball championships

