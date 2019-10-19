It was business as usual Saturday for Papillion-La Vista, which kept its perfect record intact.

The top-ranked Monarchs moved to 33-0 by defeating Omaha Marian in the final of the Omaha Westside Invitational. Papio posted a 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20 victory over the fifth-ranked Crusaders.

It was the fourth tournament the Monarchs have captured this season, though a quick start by Marian seemed to put Saturday’s title in jeopardy. The Crusaders sprinted to a 9-1 lead in the first set but couldn’t hold it.

“I think the way we came back in that opening set was a big key,’’ Papillion-La Vista coach John Svehla said. “We started off slowly but remained composed, which is the way this team always seems to be.’’

Papio erased that early deficit behind the strong serving of libero Samantha Riggs. The Monarchs went on a 10-1 run to move ahead 11-10.

“It was awesome to get off to that fast start,’’ Marian coach Amy McLeay said. “But we needed to keep up that intensity for the entire set.’’

Creighton recruit Norah Sis had six of her match-high 26 kills in that first set, including the final two to put Papio up 1-0 in the match.

The Crusaders fought back in the second set, pulling away from a 19-19 tie to win by five points. Amanda Loschen had her only kill of the match on the final point.

Papio took charge in the third set with the help of Sis, who had eight kills. The Monarchs continued to pull away and took the set and a 2-1 lead in the match on a kill by Chloe Paschal.

Svehla’s squad kept up the pressure in the fourth set, opening a 15-9 lead. Papio extended that advantage to 22-11 before the Crusaders made it interesting, winning the next seven points.

The Monarchs regrouped to take the match on a Marian hitting error and kills by setter Brooklyn Schram and Paschal.

Paschal finished with 10 kills while Schram and Logan Jeffus each had seven. Schram also handed out 44 assists.

Svehla said it was tough for his squad to capture a semifinal match and then wait two hours for the final.

“Maybe that had something to do with our slow start,’’ he said. “But they had to play a semifinal and turn around to play the final right away, so that was their challenge.’’

Payton Kirchhoefer led the Crusaders with 16 kills while Katie Kilzer added 10. Sarah Montague dished out 27 assists for Marian, which fell to 19-12.

It was the third time in nine days that the teams have played.

“They know our tendencies and we know theirs,’’ Svehla said. “I was glad we were able to respond today and get the win.’’

Both teams will return to action Monday at the Metro Conference tournament, to be take place at Ralston Arena.

Omaha Marian (19-12)........22 25 15 20

Papillion-La Vista (33-0).....25 20 25 25

OM (kills-aces-blocks): Katie Kilzer 10-0-1, Bri Eilderts 4-0-2, Payton Kirchhoefer 16-0-2, MC Daubendiek 7-0-2, Sophi Steffes 6-0-3, Amanda Loschen 1-0-1. Totals 44-0-11.

PLV: Norah Sis 26-0-3, Samantha Riggs 0-2-0, Brooklyn Schram 7-1-0, Logan Jeffus 7-0-0, Erica Broin 5-0-2, Karli Ahlers 3-0-3, Chloe Paschal 10-1-0. Totals 58-4-8.

Set assists: OM 39 (Montague 27, Katelyn Malick 7, Ellie Miller 2, Kilzer 1, Kirchhoefer 1, Alexa Blaine 1); PLV 52 (Schram 44, Riggs 6, Paschal 1, Ashlee Fettin 1).

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

