Papillion-La Vista South is peaking at the right time, something Millard South found out the hard way on Wednesday night.
The visiting Titans swept the Patriots 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 in the District A-6 final. The victory will send Papio South to next week's state tournament while the Patriots must hope to snag the lone Class A wild card.
The Titans trailed in each of the first two sets before rallying for the wins. They rode that momentum into the third set and never trailed to complete the sweep.
"We've grown accustomed to coming from behind in sets,'' Papio South coach Katie Wright said. "We've gotten pretty good at it, though that makes it kind of hard on the coach.''
The Titans served notice at last week's Metro Conference tournament that they're playing their best volleyball down the stretch. They defeated top-ranked Papillion-La Vista in the quarterfinals, handing the Monarchs their first loss of the season.
"We played well in the Metro,'' Wright said. "We knew that we were a good team but I'm not sure our girls realized that we could be a great team.''
The Patriots trailed 8-2 in the first set Wednesday but fought back to get it tied at 14 on a kill by Sophie Hendrix. Millard South rallied to reclaim a 20-18 advantage only to see the Titans rattle off the next five points.
Papio South finished off the first set on a block by Emma O'Neill and a combination block by O'Neill and Hendrix on the final point.
The Patriots started strong in the second set, sprinting to a 12-4 lead. But once again, the Titans battled back by going on a 12-4 run to get it tied at 16.
A Hendrix kill gave Papio South the lead for good and another Hendrix kill gave the second set to the Titans.
"Coming back like that gave us so much confidence,'' setter Ava LeGrand said. "Even when we were behind, we just went out and played.''
Millard South never recovered from that second set as the Titans poured it on in the third. They opened a 17-10 advantage and eventually captured the set and the match on a Patriots net violation.
"They played fantastic,'' Millard South coach Jaisa Poppleton said. "We've been a team of highs and lows all season and it was baffling the way things went tonight.''
Hendrix led the Titans with 14 kills while Stella Adeyemi had nine and LeGrand seven. LeGrand also had 17 assists, four blocks and two aces.
Paige Fixemer paced the Patriots with 12 kills while Maddie MacTaggart and Maggie Madej each had seven.
"I think we showed last week that if we can beat Papio, we can do anything,'' LeGrand said. "I'm so excited that we're going to state.''
Papillion-La Vista South (20-17) ... 25 25 25
Millard South (24-12) ... 20 21 14
PLVS (kills-aces-blocks): Ashlyn Dierks 1-2-0, Delanie Vallinch 0-1-0, Breckyn Moore 3-0-0, Aliah Clarke 2-0-0, Harlei Cole 0-3-0, Stella Adeyemi 9-0-0, Andjelica Petrovic 0-1-0, Emma O'Neill 5-0-3, Ava LeGrand 7-2-4, Sophie Hendrix 14-0-2.
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17
Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28
Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19
Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian rallied for a five-set victory over Millard West in 2013 at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (33-11) def. Millard West (36-3) 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13
Class B: Norris (30-8) def. Elkhorn South (22-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (27-8) def. Minden (27-5) 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-3
Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (28-8) def. Freeman (27-6) 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (33-1) def. BDS (30-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19
Class D-2: Giltner (31-2) def. Stuart (26-7) 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
BARRETT STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
