Papillion-La Vista South is peaking at the right time, something Millard South found out the hard way on Wednesday night.

The visiting Titans swept the Patriots 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 in the District A-6 final. The victory will send Papio South to next week's state tournament while the Patriots must hope to snag the lone Class A wild card.

The Titans trailed in each of the first two sets before rallying for the wins. They rode that momentum into the third set and never trailed to complete the sweep.

"We've grown accustomed to coming from behind in sets,'' Papio South coach Katie Wright said. "We've gotten pretty good at it, though that makes it kind of hard on the coach.''

The Titans served notice at last week's Metro Conference tournament that they're playing their best volleyball down the stretch. They defeated top-ranked Papillion-La Vista in the quarterfinals, handing the Monarchs their first loss of the season.

"We played well in the Metro,'' Wright said. "We knew that we were a good team but I'm not sure our girls realized that we could be a great team.''

The Patriots trailed 8-2 in the first set Wednesday but fought back to get it tied at 14 on a kill by Sophie Hendrix. Millard South rallied to reclaim a 20-18 advantage only to see the Titans rattle off the next five points.

Papio South finished off the first set on a block by Emma O'Neill and a combination block by O'Neill and Hendrix on the final point.

The Patriots started strong in the second set, sprinting to a 12-4 lead. But once again, the Titans battled back by going on a 12-4 run to get it tied at 16.

A Hendrix kill gave Papio South the lead for good and another Hendrix kill gave the second set to the Titans.

"Coming back like that gave us so much confidence,'' setter Ava LeGrand said. "Even when we were behind, we just went out and played.''

Millard South never recovered from that second set as the Titans poured it on in the third. They opened a 17-10 advantage and eventually captured the set and the match on a Patriots net violation.

"They played fantastic,'' Millard South coach Jaisa Poppleton said. "We've been a team of highs and lows all season and it was baffling the way things went tonight.''

Hendrix led the Titans with 14 kills while Stella Adeyemi had nine and LeGrand seven. LeGrand also had 17 assists, four blocks and two aces.

Paige Fixemer paced the Patriots with 12 kills while Maddie MacTaggart and Maggie Madej each had seven.

"I think we showed last week that if we can beat Papio, we can do anything,'' LeGrand said. "I'm so excited that we're going to state.''

Papillion-La Vista South (20-17) ... 25 25 25

Millard South (24-12) ... 20 21 14

PLVS (kills-aces-blocks): Ashlyn Dierks 1-2-0, Delanie Vallinch 0-1-0, Breckyn Moore 3-0-0, Aliah Clarke 2-0-0, Harlei Cole 0-3-0, Stella Adeyemi 9-0-0, Andjelica Petrovic 0-1-0, Emma O'Neill 5-0-3, Ava LeGrand 7-2-4, Sophie Hendrix 14-0-2.

MS: Maddie MacTaggart 7-0-0, Samantha Steele 1-0-0, Paige Fixemer 12-0-5, Laci Abendroth 5-0-0, Audrey Behrens 0-1-0, Elyse Globe 3-0-0, Makayla Fleming 1-3-0, Maggie Madej 7-1-0.

Set assists: PLVS 35 (LeGrand 17, Dierks 15, Vallinch 2, Hendrix 1); MS 33 (Fleming 28, Steele 3, MacTaggart 1, Madej 1).

District finals

A-1, at Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista 3, Omaha Westside 0

The top-ranked Monarchs swept the unranked Warriors to earn their 34th trip to the state tournament.

A-2, at Elkhorn South

Elkhorn South 3, Kearney 0

The Storm, ranked second in Class A, earned their third straight trip to state and their first after moving up to Class A this season.

A-3, at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln Southeast 0

The host Thunderbolts, who finished as the Class A runners-up last season, have missed the state tournament just once since 1995.

A-4, at Gretna

Gretna 3, Elkhorn 1

The Antlers took a set off the Dragons but Gretna prevailed to earn their 10th trip to state in the past 11 years and its second straight as a member of Class A.

A-5, at Millard West

Millard West 3, Bellevue West 1

The Wildcats outlasted the Thunderbirds to earn their ninth straight trip to state.

A-7, at Omaha Marian

Millard North 3, Lincoln Southwest 1

The Mustangs, the defending Class A champions, dropped the first set against the Silver Hawks but won the next three to earn their fifth straight trip to state.

Photos: Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004

1 of 15

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Tags

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription