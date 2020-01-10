Papillion-La Vista South defeated Papillion-La Vista 55-46 Friday night.

The Titans jumped to a 17-4 lead and never gave up that advantage to put away the Monarchs.

Papio trailed 41-33 after three quarters but drew to 45-43 midway through the fourth quarter. Papio South responded with consecutive 3-pointers from Danair Dempsey and Josiah Beckenhauer to put the Titans' lead back to eight.

The Monarchs couldn't get closer than seven the rest of the way.

Dempsey, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, led the Titans with 21 points. Jared Mattley, a 6-foot senior, chipped in 12.

Preston Kellogg, a 6-6 senior center, led the Monarchs with 14 points.

Papillion-La Vista (6-4)....................8   17    8   13—46

Papillion-La Vista South (7-4)........19   10  11   15—55

PLV: Owen McLaughlin 7, Joey Hylok 2, Chase Lett 5, Kyle Ingwerson 8, Luke Lindenmeyer 8, Matt Adamek 2, Preston Kellogg 14.

PLVS: Glenn Thaison 7, Jared Mattley 12, Josiah Beckenhauer 3, Daniel Brocaille 5, Graham Cassoutt 7, Danair Dempsey 21.

Meet the five boys and five girls selected to The World-Herald's 2019 All-Nebraska basketball teams

​These players put their skills on display all high school season. Meet The World-Herald's 2019 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams, captained by Omaha Central's John Tonje and South Sioux City's McKenna Sims.

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription