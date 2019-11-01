Unbeaten Class A champion Papillion-La Vista was ranked No. 1 in the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association fall poll.
The Monarchs (36-0), who have won two of the last three Class A titles, moved ahead of previous No. 1 East Coweta (Ga.) after it lost in the Georgia 7A state tournament.
Class A runner-up Elkhorn (30-5) was ranked 12th, and Class B runner-up Beatrice (32-6) was No. 24.
Papio beat the Antlers 15-2 in the state championship game on Oct. 18 to complete the first undefeated season in Class A.
The NFCA fall poll ranks teams from six states, including Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.
Papillion-La Vista infielders celebrate their championship win against Elkhorn.
The Papillion-La Vista softball team dog piles in celebration of their Class A softball title.
Papillion-La Vista's Mikayla Jarecki hits against Elkhorn.
Elkhorn's Megan Garcia catches a fly ball for an out against Papillion-La Vista.
Papillion-La Vista pitcher Jordyn Bahl throws to first for an out against Elkhorn.
Papillion-La Vista pitcher Jordyn Bahl throws against Elkhorn.
A homer hit by Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa misses the glove of Elkhorn's Megan Garcia.
Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa rounds second after hitting a homer against Elkhorn.
Elkhorn pitcher Sydney Nuismer throws against Papillion-La Vista.
Elkhorn's Alexa Knott fields the ball and throws to first for an out against Papillion-La Vista.
Elkhorn's Camryn Cramer catches a throw for an out against Papillion-La Vista.
Papillion-La Vista second baseman Mikayla Jarecki reaches for the trophy as the Monarchs celebrate their Class A softball championship win.
Papillion-La Vista second baseman Mikayla Jarecki dives for a ground ball against Elkhorn.
Papillion-La Vista's Kaylee Wagner celebrates a homer against Elkhorn.
Papillion-La Vista players rush to meet Kaylee Wagner at the plate after she hit a homer against Elkhorn.
Elkhorn's Ella Dalton is safe at second after the throw to Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa was late.
Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa rounds second after hitting a homer against Elkhorn.
Papillion-La Vista's Abigail Wolfe is congratulated for an RBI single that helped the Monarchs toward a Class A softball title against Elkhorn.
Papillion-La Vista pitcher Jordyn Bahl throws a pitch against Elkhorn.
Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa makes the final out of the Class A softball championship.
Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa realizes she just made the final out of the Class A softball championship.
Papillion-La Vista shortstop Maggie Vasa and third baseman Jenna Hoelscher race to the pitchers mound to celebrate their win over Elkhorn.
The feet of the Papillion-La Vista softball team as they dog pile in celebration of their Class A softball title.
The Papillion-La Vista and Elkhorn softball teams congratulate one another.
Papillion-La Vista's Bailee Lampman hugs Mikayla Jarecki following the team's championship win.
The Papillion-La Vista softball team poses for a team picture.
Beatrice's Hannah Spilker-Wilcox catches a fly ball.
Beatrice's Hannah Spilker-Wilcox and Whitney Schwisow congratulate one another on a successful inning against Wayne.
Wayne pitcher Tori Kniesche throws against Beatrice.
Wayne's Kayla Fleming celebrates an out.
Beatrice's Addison Barnard steals second against Wayne's Kendall Dorey.
Beatrice students react in disappointment after the Lady Orange are unable to score off of a bases loaded situation.
Wayne pitcher Tori Kniesche runs the bases after hitting a homer against Beatrice.
Beatrice pitcher Addison Barnard throws against Wayne.
Fairbury's Cora DeBoer makes the throw to home plate against West Point GACC.
Fairbury's Jaelle Johnson congratulates a line drive catch by Claire Shumard.
West Point GACC pitcher Erin Franzluebber throws against Fairbury.
West Point GACC's Kate Gnad throws to home against Fairbury.
Fairbury pitcher Jami Mans throws against West Point GACC.
Fairbury's Brittyn Wentz throws to first for an out against West Point GACC.
West Point GACC's Melissa Hagedorn celebrates a good inning against Fairbury.
West Point GACC's Kayla Fischer bats against Fairbury.
Fairbury's Jaelle Johnson throws to first for an out against West Point GACC.
