Unbeaten Class A champion Papillion-La Vista was ranked No. 1 in the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association fall poll.

The Monarchs (36-0), who have won two of the last three Class A titles, moved ahead of previous No. 1 East Coweta (Ga.) after it lost in the Georgia 7A state tournament.

Class A runner-up Elkhorn (30-5) was ranked 12th, and Class B runner-up Beatrice (32-6) was No. 24.

Papio beat the Antlers 15-2 in the state championship game on Oct. 18 to complete the first undefeated season in Class A.

The NFCA fall poll ranks teams from six states, including Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state softball championships

