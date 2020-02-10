Otis Seals has been named the new varsity baseball coach at Omaha Westside.
Seals, an assistant the past 10 years, will assume the head coaching responsibilities starting with the summer American Legion season. Interim coach Steve Clark will lead the Warriors this spring.
Seals replaces Bob Greco, who announced his retirement in the fall after leading the team for 26 years.
“I am extremely honored and excited to be selected for this position," Seals said. “It’s honestly a dream come true for me."
A graduate of Westside, Seals is a social studies teacher at the school. He also has served as an assistant football and basketball coach.
The Warriors’ varsity baseball season begins March 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.