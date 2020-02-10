Otis Seals will take over as baseball coach at Omaha Westside after serving as an assistant for 10 years.
Seals replaces former coach Bob Greco, who retired last fall after leading the Warriors to seven state championships over a 26-year career.
“I am extremely honored and excited to be selected for this position; it’s honestly a dream come true for me,” Seals said. “We have a strong senior class this year, and a lot of talented, younger players to build with for the future.”
Westside opens its season March 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.