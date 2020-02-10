Otis Seals will take over as baseball coach at Omaha Westside after serving as an assistant for 10 years.

Seals replaces former coach Bob Greco, who retired last fall after leading the Warriors to seven state championships over a 26-year career.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be selected for this position; it’s honestly a dream come true for me,” Seals said. “We have a strong senior class this year, and a lot of talented, younger players to build with for the future.”

Westside opens its season March 19.

All-Nebraska baseball through the years

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started