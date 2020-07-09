Workouts for contact sports and weight room access are now being permitted in the seven high schools that are part of Omaha Public Schools.
An OPS spokesman confirmed Thursday that the schools were given the go-ahead Tuesday.
The Nebraska School Activities Association, following the directives from the governor’s offices, allowed football, basketball, soccer and wrestling to resume normal summer activity on July 1. OPS was the last school district in the state with Class A high schools to get up to speed.
The state's largest school district had been restricting its schools to outdoor conditioning only until late last month when it began allowing schools to open gyms to groups of 25 or less.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.