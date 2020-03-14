State basketball

LINCOLN — Nebraska is one of four states to be finishing its high school basketball championships on schedule this week.

Louisiana, Missouri and New Mexico are the others still playing. All four states have fan limits in place on Saturday.

The NSAA announced earlier this week that it would limit attendance to those put on a pass list by each school.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday it would take a case of the coronavirus whose origin could not be tracked for schools to be required to shut down for six to eight weeks, and other gatherings to be canceled in a specific area of the state based on the state’s Educational Service Units.

Nebraska officials have said there is still no "community spread" of the disease in the state.

“What I heard from the governor was, at this point in time, unless there is a confirmed case they can’t track, that we’re OK to go on in small groups and so we’re going to continue," NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said Friday.

