NORFOLK, Neb. — Returning champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside was under par for most of the first round at the Class A girls golf state tournament before finishing with par 72 at Norfolk Country Club.
Hanna double-bogeyed her next-to-last hole, the par-4 eighth, as she went from bunker to bunker. She made three birdies while taking a four-stroke lead.
Lincoln Southwest began its title defense by leading after the first round. Tuesday’s final round is expected to be played in blustery conditions.
