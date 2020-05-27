Omaha Westside has named Justin Haberman as its boys head track coach.
Haberman takes over for Tobin Ehlers, who is retiring after 22 years at Westside. Haberman has been part of Westside's track, football and wrestling coaching staffs for the past 18 years.
"Being a head coach has always been a goal of mine and I'm looking forward to working with the athletes and coaches," Haberman said. "I want to continue to grow the program and lead the track athletes in meeting their goals."
