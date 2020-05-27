Justin Haberman

Justin Haberman has been part of Westside's track, football and wrestling coaching staffs for the past 18 years. 

 MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Westside has named Justin Haberman as its boys head track coach.

Haberman takes over for Tobin Ehlers, who is retiring after 22 years at Westside. Haberman has been part of Westside's track, football and wrestling coaching staffs for the past 18 years.

"Being a head coach has always been a goal of mine and I'm looking forward to working with the athletes and coaches," Haberman said. "I want to continue to grow the program and lead the track athletes in meeting their goals."

1 of 8

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038,

twitter.com/GeneOWH

Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email