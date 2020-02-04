Omaha Westside’s sophomores are growing, their teammates are trusting them and all the Warriors received a nice compliment Tuesday night from last year’s state-championship coach.
“They’re like we were a year ago," Omaha South’s Bruce Chubick Sr. said.
Those Packers of 2018-19 had five starters who each averaged 10 points or more. So do these Warriors, who improved to 12-6 with an 82-76 overtime win over the No. 2 Packers.
No. 4 Westside won without a big game from UNO-bound Jadin Booth, who went 1 of 7 as the focus of South’s defense and needed free throws to get to 10 points. It won despite losing a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter and giving up a career-high 33 points to Jay Saunders.
It won with sophomores Chandler Meeks and Reggie Thomas scoring 21 and 19, respectively. And with senior PJ Ngambi matching Meeks with 21.
“You look at the development of Chandler and Reggie as sophomores. They’ve gone from two kids who as freshmen quite honestly people didn’t guard them," Westside coach Jim Simons said. “They put in a ton of time in the offseason to improve their shooting. They're both so much better shooting the ball than what they were last year.
“Our other guys believe in them. Last year I think sometimes we were a little iffy when we were throwing them the ball.”
Some of that seemed to resurface in the second quarter, which Simons believed was his team’s worst offensive quarter of the year. That was part of the halftime talk.
It worked. Thomas had 10 points and Meeks six in a 26-point third quarter, and the Warriors’ lead grew to 57-42 early in the fourth.
Back came the Packers (14-3), who hadn’t led since 31-30. They ran off the next 10 points, were still down seven with 35.7 seconds left and yet got to overtime on Tyrece Griggs’ drive in the final second.
“Obviously they've got an outstanding team, a bunch of experienced veteran kids who are used to winning, and they're not going to give in," Simons said. “So you have to credit them for their will and coming back, and they made some tough plays. And obviously we have to finish the game better.”
Defensive rebounding slipped the last four minutes, he said. Too much fouling stopped the clock. Some live ball turnovers. Some missed free throws. “Kind of the usual recipe for losing a significant lead in the last four minutes.”
In overtime, South matched Westside for ties at 73 and 75 before Meeks hit a 3 from the right corner and added a layup for an 80-75 lead going to the final minute.
“It was a tremendous job by our kids to show the resiliency, the grit on their part," Simons said. “Afterward I told them my guess would have been that when it was going to overtime there weren’t a whole lot of people in the gym who had their money on the Warriors after the way regulation ended.”
From the start of the season, Chubick said, he had been concerned about the matchups when playing Westside. Combined with playing in the Warriors’ gym, he considered it a game that would be difficult to win.
“I said we’d lose four games, although the ones we lost earlier weren’t the one I thought," he said. “But, yeah, we’re exactly where we’d thought we’d be at this point.”
South, which hadn’t played a ranked opponent since December, has Omaha Central as its bounce-back game on Friday. South beat the Eagles 58-56 in the 2019 state final.
Omaha South (14-3)…18 10 12 30 6—76
At Omaha Westside (12-6)…19 7 26 18 12—82
OS: Jay Saunders 33, Tyrece Griggs 18, Skyler Wilson 11, RaShawn McNeal Lee 7, DonTryl Nunn Love 7.
OW: PJ Ngambi 21, Chandler Meeks 21, Reggie Thomas 19, Jadin Booth 10, Carl Brown 9.
