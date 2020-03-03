No. 6 Omaha South will defend its 2019 Class A championship next week in Lincoln after beating Lincoln Pius X in the District A-7 final Tuesday night.

The Packers held Pius to 10 points in the first half of a 55-38 home win. Tyrece Griggs had 16 points for the 19-7 Packers. Rashawn McNeal Lee had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Jay Saunders 14 points and Skylar Wilson 10.

Pius made just six of its first 29 shots.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

