No. 6 Omaha South will defend its 2019 Class A championship next week in Lincoln after beating Lincoln Pius X in the District A-7 final Tuesday night.
The Packers held Pius to 10 points in the first half of a 55-38 home win. Tyrece Griggs had 16 points for the 19-7 Packers. Rashawn McNeal Lee had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Jay Saunders 14 points and Skylar Wilson 10.
Pius made just six of its first 29 shots.
Omaha Westside 73, Papillion-La Vista 60
Reggie Thomas led Omaha Westside with 21 points including three 3-pointers in the third quarter, as the Warriors qualified for the Class A state tournament with a 73-60 win over Papillion-La Vista Tuesday night.
UNO signee Jadin Booth added 20 points for the Warriors.
