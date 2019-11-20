Earlier this month, the Omaha Skutt volleyball team clinched its fifth straight Class B state title with a sweep of Omaha Duchesne and finished 34-5 while playing one of the most challenging schedules in Nebraska.
The SkyHawks on Wednesday earned another accolade, finishing at No. 13 in the USA Today's Super 25 rankings.
Skutt faced several of the top Class A teams along with some of the best squads in the nation. The SkyHawks won four of five matches at a tournament in Chicago, including one over perennial power Louisville (Kentucky) Assumption, which finished No. 19 in the USA Today poll.
Skutt can tie a state record by winning a sixth straight title in 2020, something accomplished by two other schools — Bellevue West (1992-97) and Shickley (1987-92).
