After fifth straight state title, Omaha Skutt finishes season No. 13 in USA Today's national ranks

The Omaha Skutt volleyball team poses with the Class B state volleyball trophy after sweeping Omaha Duchesne.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Earlier this month, the Omaha Skutt volleyball team clinched its fifth straight Class B state title with a sweep of Omaha Duchesne and finished 34-5 while playing one of the most challenging schedules in Nebraska.

The SkyHawks on Wednesday earned another accolade, finishing at No. 13 in the USA Today's Super 25 rankings.

Skutt faced several of the top Class A teams along with some of the best squads in the nation. The SkyHawks won four of five matches at a tournament in Chicago, including one over perennial power Louisville (Kentucky) Assumption, which finished No. 19 in the USA Today poll.

Skutt can tie a state record by winning a sixth straight title in 2020, something accomplished by two other schools — Bellevue West (1992-97) and Shickley (1987-92).

Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription