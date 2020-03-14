When it comes to shooting percentage, Omaha Skutt’s Luke Skar is a picture of efficiency. That knack was on display Saturday afternoon as Skar scored a game-high 21 points on 9 of 9 shooting from the floor and the top-rated SkyHawks pulled away for a 59-31 victory over No. 2 Omaha Roncalli in the Class B final.
That knack was on display Saturday afternoon as Skar scored a game-high 21 points on 9 of 9 shooting from the floor and the top-rated SkyHawks pulled away for a 59-31 victory over No. 2 Omaha Roncalli in the Class B final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
While Skar’s perfect performance was a big reason why Skutt finished at 60.5% shooting (23 of 38) from the field, it wasn’t an anomaly. The 6-foot-6, 212-pound junior center entered the tournament hitting 77% of his field-goal attempts and figures to shatter the previous single-season school record of 72%.
“That’s a crazy number, 77%,” SkyHawks coach Kyle Jurgens said.
Anticipating a size advantage inside as the game progressed, Jurgens said Skutt’s game plan was to place extra emphasis on pounding the ball inside to Skar. Roncalli started 6-5 junior center Nolan Gorczyca, but Jurgens noted that when Gorczyca exited the game, the Crimson Pride attempted to guard Skar with 6-2 sophomore Jacob Orr.
“We thought we could put them in some ball screens and maybe get downhill and find Luke on some dives,” Jurgens said. “But ultimately, they sub (Gorczyca) and they don’t really have a big kid who can come in and match Luke, so we kind of said that when they sub ... we were really going to want to try to work the ball inside.
“It’s a credit to the guys around Luke because they did a nice job of getting him the ball in good spots where he could score and Luke did the rest, obviously.”
Skar, who was surprised to see he was 9 of 9 shooting on the final stat sheet, said he’s been honing his post game for several years.
“I’ve just been tall my whole life, so I’ve always been the big man for my whole basketball career,” Skar said. “That’s helped and I’ve had a lot of great coaches.”
Specifically, Skar credited Skutt assistants Will Pope, Dave Eckley and Pete Walls.
“Those three assistants work with our big guys every day ... and they do an outstanding job with them, just working finishing skills and I don’t even have to worry about it,” Jurgens said. “You can see our post players just get better and better throughout the season, so it’s a huge credit to those guys.”
Jurgens said Skar’s spectacular shooting percentage involves more than meets the eye. Jurgens said it begins with Skar’s work ethic as he works relentlessly to try to establish good position inside.
“He’s got a huge motor,” Jurgens said. “Luke plays so hard all the time, but he’s skilled, too. He’s a skilled big man who can finish and I think he’d be the first to tell you that he also benefits a ton from the fact that those starting four guards — and even the guys off the bench — are pretty good.
“We’ve been pretty good with leads in the fourth quarter of making people come out and guard us. And then we go by them and if (Skar’s) guy comes to help, he gets a lot of easy baskets ... and is benefiting from some of these guards — but it wasn’t all that today. He made it happen.”
1 of 47
Falls City celebrates winning their Class D2 state championship game on Saturday.
A sign in the Auburn section says "Take State Don't Contaminate" as they take on Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The only fans allowed were staff and immediate family because of coronavirus fears.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship game with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball championship games
1 of 47
Falls City celebrates winning their Class D2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Falls City's Jakob Jordan and Jacob Hoy take to the floor before their Class D2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Falls City's Jarrot Simon and Humphery St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer vie for a rebound during their Class D2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Falls City's Jacob Hoy shoots over Humphery St. Francis' Haustyn Forney, Taylor Wemhoff and Trevor Pfeifer during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Falls City's Tyler Witt shoots free throws during the game against Humphery St. Francis' during their Class D2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Falls Jacob Hoy is fouled by Humphery St. Francis' Haustyn Forney (right) during their Class D2 state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt celebrates winning their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld hugs head coach Kyle Jurgens after receiving his state championship medal after winning the Class B state title game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon scores an open layup against Omaha Roncalli during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt rushes the floor after defeating Omaha Roncalli during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Roncalli's Shane Orr shoots a three over Omaha Skutt's Charles Fletcher during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon is fouled on a layup by Omaha Roncalli's Mitchel Orr during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar and Omaha Roncalli's Mitchel Orr chase down a loose ball during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's William McMeen is fouled by Omaha Roncalli's Taiden Red during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld controls the ball against Omaha Roncalli's Shane Orr during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Roncalli's Jackson Dotzler passes the ball over Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens kisses his wife Stephanie Jurgens after winning the Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's bench reacts after Tyson Gordon (not pictured) sinks a three causing Omaha Roncalli to call a timeout during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar is fouled by Omaha Roncalli's Mitchel Orr during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's William McMeen reaches for the ball against Omaha Roncalli's Taiden Red during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon scores past Omaha Roncalli's Shane Orr during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar is fouled by Omaha Roncalli's Mitchell Hines during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Auburn's CJ Hughes, left and Ryan Binder share a moment late in their game against Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Hayden Hall, left, and CJ Hughes, hug after defeating Ogallala for the Class C1 championship during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ogallala's Carter Brown, left, and Auburn's Josh Lambert fight for a rebound during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ogallala's Carter Brown reacts to losing to Auburn for the class C1 title during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's CJ Hughes shoots a three-point attempt over Ogallala's Clayton Murphy during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign in the Auburn section says "Take State Don't Contaminate" as they take on Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The only fans allowed were staff and immediate family because of coronavirus fears.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn Head Coach Jim Weeks watches his team take on Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ogallala's Kadyn Marhenke shoots in front of Auburn's Josh Lambert during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cameron Binder, left, and Ogallala's Adam Kroeger fight for a rebound during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cameron Binder, center, passes the ball away from Ogallala's Ian Shaw, left, and Quenten Gillen during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ogallala Head Coach Andy GIllen watches his team take on Auburn during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship game with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge celebrates their class D1 championship over Southern Valley.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge celebrates their class D1 championship over Southern Valley.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Ty Erwin celebrates a play against Southern Valley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Noah Schutte, left, Ty Erwin, second from left, and Cael Hartung, guard Southern Valley's Brody Yant during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Southern Valley's Beau Baily tries to keep the ball away from Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Austin Hall during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Evan Schmitt, left, and Southern Valley's Beau Baily scramble for a loose ball during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Noah Schutte shoots over Southern Valley's Clayton Berry during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Evan Haisch shoots a three-point basket against Southern Valley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Southern Valley's Clayton Berry, left, and Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Cael Hartung fight for the ballduring the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Noah Schutte shoots a basket against Southern Valley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Noah Schutte grabs a rebound over Southern Valley's Clayton Berry during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Noah Schutte blocks a shot by Southern Valley's Clayton Berry during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Ty Erwin passes the ball against Southern Valley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
