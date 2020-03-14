Luke Skar

When it comes to shooting percentage, Omaha Skutt’s Luke Skar is a picture of efficiency. That knack was on display Saturday afternoon as Skar scored a game-high 21 points on 9 of 9 shooting from the floor and the top-rated SkyHawks pulled away for a 59-31 victory over No. 2 Omaha Roncalli in the Class B final.

That knack was on display Saturday afternoon as Skar scored a game-high 21 points on 9 of 9 shooting from the floor and the top-rated SkyHawks pulled away for a 59-31 victory over No. 2 Omaha Roncalli in the Class B final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

While Skar’s perfect performance was a big reason why Skutt finished at 60.5% shooting (23 of 38) from the field, it wasn’t an anomaly. The 6-foot-6, 212-pound junior center entered the tournament hitting 77% of his field-goal attempts and figures to shatter the previous single-season school record of 72%.

“That’s a crazy number, 77%,” SkyHawks coach Kyle Jurgens said.

Anticipating a size advantage inside as the game progressed, Jurgens said Skutt’s game plan was to place extra emphasis on pounding the ball inside to Skar. Roncalli started 6-5 junior center Nolan Gorczyca, but Jurgens noted that when Gorczyca exited the game, the Crimson Pride attempted to guard Skar with 6-2 sophomore Jacob Orr.

“We thought we could put them in some ball screens and maybe get downhill and find Luke on some dives,” Jurgens said. “But ultimately, they sub (Gorczyca) and they don’t really have a big kid who can come in and match Luke, so we kind of said that when they sub ... we were really going to want to try to work the ball inside.

“It’s a credit to the guys around Luke because they did a nice job of getting him the ball in good spots where he could score and Luke did the rest, obviously.”

Skar, who was surprised to see he was 9 of 9 shooting on the final stat sheet, said he’s been honing his post game for several years.

“I’ve just been tall my whole life, so I’ve always been the big man for my whole basketball career,” Skar said. “That’s helped and I’ve had a lot of great coaches.”

Specifically, Skar credited Skutt assistants Will Pope, Dave Eckley and Pete Walls.

“Those three assistants work with our big guys every day ... and they do an outstanding job with them, just working finishing skills and I don’t even have to worry about it,” Jurgens said. “You can see our post players just get better and better throughout the season, so it’s a huge credit to those guys.”

Jurgens said Skar’s spectacular shooting percentage involves more than meets the eye. Jurgens said it begins with Skar’s work ethic as he works relentlessly to try to establish good position inside.

“He’s got a huge motor,” Jurgens said. “Luke plays so hard all the time, but he’s skilled, too. He’s a skilled big man who can finish and I think he’d be the first to tell you that he also benefits a ton from the fact that those starting four guards — and even the guys off the bench — are pretty good.

“We’ve been pretty good with leads in the fourth quarter of making people come out and guard us. And then we go by them and if (Skar’s) guy comes to help, he gets a lot of easy baskets ... and is benefiting from some of these guards — but it wasn’t all that today. He made it happen.”

