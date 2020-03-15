OTTAWA, Canada — Omaha Skutt graduate and former Iowa All-American Thomas Gilman was one of three Team USA wrestlers who won weight classes Sunday at the Pan Am Olympic qualifier.
Gilman won the 57-kilogram class by forfeit over Colombia's Oscar Eduardo Tigeros Urbano. Gilman had reached the final by winning three matches by a combined score of 24-3.
Former Penn State star David Taylor (86 kg) and former North Carolina State heavyweight Nick Gwiazdowski were Team USA's other winners Sunday.
Overall, the United States went 14-1 in men's freestyle and has five of six weight classes qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
