Omaha Skutt graduate and former Iowa All-American Thomas Gilman was one of three Team USA wrestlers who won weight classes Sunday at the Pan Am Olympic qualifier.

Gilman won the 57-kilogram class by forfeit over Colombia's Oscar Eduardo Tigeros Urbano. Gilman had reached the final by winning three matches by a combined score of 24-3.

Former Penn State star David Taylor (86 kg) and former North Carolina State heavyweight Nick Gwiazdowski were Team USA's other winners Sunday.

Overall, the United States went 14-1 in men's freestyle and has five of six weight classes qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

