Jack Dotzler got Omaha Roncalli started with 16 points in the first quarter and the No. 2 Crimson Pride took control in the third quarter to return to the Class B boys state tournament with an 81-62 win over No. 10 Beatrice.
Dotzler led Roncalli (21-4) with 27 points and Taiden Red added 21. Kaden Glynn had a team-high 22 for Beatrice (12-11).
Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Grand Island Northwester 49
Brad Bennett had 23 points as all five starters for No. 6 Elkhorn Mount Michael got to 10 points in their 72-49 Class B district final win Saturday over Grand Island Northwest.
It was the first for Northwest and coach Chip Bahe to play in the friendly confines of the Mount Michael bandbox. Mount Michael will be at state for the first time since 2015.
Millard North 69, Lincoln Southwest 50
Hunter Sallis had 25 points and Saint Thomas 24 as No. 2 Millard North defeated Lincoln Southwest 69-50 in a District A-2 boys game Saturday night.
Brayton Christensen led Southwest with 16 points.
Millard North will host the district final at 7 p.m. Tuesday, not Monday as first released.
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Committed: Nebraska
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Offers: Nebraska, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Akron, South Dakota State
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Offers: Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Illinois, Wyoming, North Dakota State, South Dakota State
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri, UCF
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Offers: Northern Illinois, South Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Offers: UMass
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Football: Cade Habermann, Omaha Westside
Offers: Illinois State, South Dakota, South Dakota State
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Offers: South Dakota
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Offers: South Dakota State
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Offers: South Dakota State
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Offers: Illinois State, North Dakota
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Committed: Wisconsin
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Offers: Creighton, Nebraska, Kansas, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Oregon, UConn, Alabama, Arkansas, Cal, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marquette, Missouri, Ole Miss, Drake
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Offers: UNO
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Committed: Nebraska
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Committed: UNO
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Committed: South Dakota State
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Offers: Xavier, UC Riverside, UMKC, Western Kentucky
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Offers: Kansas State, Xavier, Colorado State, Wichita State, Colgate, North Dakota State, UC Riverside, UNO
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
