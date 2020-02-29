Jack Dotzler got Omaha Roncalli started with 16 points in the first quarter and the No. 2 Crimson Pride took control in the third quarter to return to the Class B boys state tournament with an 81-62 win over No. 10 Beatrice.
Dotzler led Roncalli (21-4) with 27 points and Taiden Red added 21. Kaden Glynn had a team-high 22 for Beatrice (12-11).
Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Grand Island Northwester 49
Brad Bennett had 23 points as all five starters for No. 6 Elkhorn Mount Michael got to 10 points in their 72-49 Class B district final win Saturday over Grand Island Northwest.
It was the first for Northwest and coach Chip Bahe to play in the friendly confines of the Mount Michael bandbox. Mount Michael will be at state for the first time since 2015.
