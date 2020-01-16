Omaha Northwest’s Ale'jah Douglas set the Class A record with a 51-point performance in the Huskies' 85-83 win Thursday over Burke.
Douglas' broke the previous record of 46 by four-time All-Nebraska selection Jessica Shepard from Fremont. Shepard had set the record in 2014.
The senior guard also sealed the win with her 17th steal, grabbing an inbound pass with five second remaining.
Douglas' points are tied for sixth all-time in the history of girls basketball in Nebraska. Douglas' previous career-high was 43 points last season, when she averaged 20.6 per game.
