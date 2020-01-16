Ale'jah Douglas sets Class-A single game scoring record

Northwest's Ale'jah Douglas (2) competes in a girls high school basketball game against Bellevue East at Northwest High School in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Northwest’s Ale'jah Douglas set the Class A record with a 51-point performance in the Huskies' 85-83 win Thursday over Omaha Burke.

Douglas' broke the previous mark of 46 by four-time All-Nebraska selection Jessica Shepard from Fremont. Shepard set the record in 2014. 

The senior guard also sealed the win with her 17th steal, grabbing an inbounds pass with five second remaining.

Douglas' points are tied for sixth all time in the state for girls basketball. Douglas' previous career-high was 43 points last season, when she averaged 20.6 per game.

Photos: 2020 Metro Holiday Tournament Finals

1 of 18

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription