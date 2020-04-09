Omaha North grad Dariauna Lewis was recently named a first-team HBCU All-American by BOXTOROW, a nationally syndicated sports talk radio show that focuses primarily on historically black colleges and universities.

Lewis, a sophomore forward at Alabama A&M, led the Bulldogs in scoring (17.5), rebounds (9.2), blocks (1.7), field goals made (182), free throws made (140) and free throws attempted (211).

Lewis transferred from Missouri State after her freshman season. She led the SWAC with a 65.2% field-goal percentage, which also ranked third in the NCAA.

Lewis also was named a first-team All-SWAC selection and the SWAC Newcomer of the Year.

