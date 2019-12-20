Omaha North posted its second major upset of the season Friday, shocking No. 1 Millard North 62-59.
In Week 1, the Vikings beat defending state champion Omaha South 55-54. The upsets represent two of Omaha North’s three wins.
Millard North (3-1), on the other hand, had won its first three games by a total of 79 points.
But nothing came easy for the Mustangs on the road Friday as Omaha North (3-3) handled Millard North’s full-court press and routinely found layups or open corner 3s in the first half.
The Mustangs fell behind 36-27 at the half and their loaded lineup — three players hold power conference scholarship offers — faced consistent hounding from Viking defenders.
Millard North pulled off the full-court press after the half and picked up at midcourt the rest of the way.
Omaha North’s Wal Chuol, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, still found the pressure defense to his liking, having his way with defenders on drives to the hoop and pull-up 3s. If he wasn’t scoring, he was drawing fouls and going to the line.
Chuol led all scorers with 28 points and added 11 rebounds. He fit right in against the Mustangs’ star-studded lineup, early on recording a monster dunk in traffic after a baseline drive, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
He was aided by his teammate’s timely baskets, most notably Evan Decker. The senior finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. But stingy defense throughout was what the Vikings pinned their hopes on, as they continually jostled and harassed various Mustangs.
“We work hard,” second-year Viking coach Thomas Liechti said matter-of-factly from the winning locker room after the game. “All four quarters.”
The four-quarter mantra preached often at practices paid off in both Viking upsets, he said.
“We just keep telling them four quarters. We wanted to stay in it early and extend it. We want to get to the fourth quarter. We work hard in practice, and the kids listen and they believe in each other.”
It also helps to have a player like Chuol.
“The best player in the state, if you ask me,” Liechti was quick to say.
It would be hard to argue based on how he handled himself against the Mustangs, who know what top players look like.
“They did a really nice job,” Mustang coach Tim Cannon said of the Vikings. “They played well and got a good lead. I was proud of our guys, making it a ballgame in the second half, but (Omaha North) did a nice job everywhere. Obviously, Chuol is really good.”
Omaha North led 48-39 at the end of the third quarter, and when Mustang leading scorer Hunter Sallis picked up his fourth foul at the 4:44 mark of the fourth, the upset seemed within reach. But Millard North cut it to 55-51 at the 3:51 mark before Sallis fouled out seconds later while pressuring the ball at half court.
Still, the Mustangs were in position to close within a basket twice thanks to junior Saint Thomas, who led the Mustangs with 18 points. But a missed dunk and a turnover after a Viking miss left Omaha North in control. A Curtis Ogba free throw put the Vikings up three and Millard North missed two long 3s as time ticked away.
Cannon called it a dogfight between two good teams, complete with high intensity and crowd noise — a point driven home by the teams’ performance from the foul line. Millard North was 10 for 22 and Omaha North was 12 for 22.
Intensity, Cannon said, “You just have to handle it.”
Millard North (3-1)..........15 12 12 20—59
At Omaha North (3-3).....12 24 12 14—62
MN: Hunter Sallis 13, Jasen Green 9, Max Murrell 7, Saint Thomas 18, Tyler Sandoval 3, Jadin Johnson 9.
ON: Curtis Ogba 3, Evan Decker 14, Wal Chuol 28, Keshaun Williams 7, John Farmer 6, Darryl Bennett 4.
