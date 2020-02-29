LINCOLN — Ending the reign of the four-time defending champions elevated Omaha Marian on Saturday to the leader in all-time girls swimming team titles.
The Crusaders won six events and used their deep, talented roster to win Marian’s 14th state swimming championship by scoring 426 points, the third-highest total in state meet history.
Lincoln Southwest, which had won the past four state titles and five of the past six, outscored Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 281-257 for second place. Millard North was fourth with 194.5.
Senior Bella Pantano and junior JoJo Randby both won a pair of individual events, and the Crusaders touched first in the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays before a capacity crowd at the Devaney Center Natatorium.
Marian coach B.J. Christiansen noted that the Crusaders and Omaha Westside had been tied with 13 state titles apiece heading into this year’s state championship meet.
Christiansen said it’s exciting for everyone in the program to not only bring home the first championship trophy since 2015, but to be the winningest girls school for the first time.
“We talked about it yesterday that we just need to come out and race on Saturday,” Christiansen said. “The times don’t matter as much; it’s about competing to place as high as you can and score the most points.”
Randby was named the meet’s outstanding swimmer after winning the first two gold medals of her career. The Nebraska commit first won the 50 freestyle in 23.43 seconds, which ties her with Emily Pufall of Millard West at No. 8 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart.
But the race that made fans cheer the loudest for Randby was when she lowered her own state record in the 100 breaststroke to 1:01.29. During Friday’s prelims, Randby replaced former Lincoln Southwest star Olivia Calegan, who now is a junior at North Carolina State, as the state record holder with a 1:01.52.
To be able to go faster on the second day of the meet was something Randby said was an achievement she hoped to accomplish.
When teammates swimming before her were posting better marks, Randby said that inspired her to challenge herself.
“From the start people were popping good times, and you feed off of that,” Randby said. “This is one of the best groups I’ve ever worked with. I think we were determined from the start, and we have some really great competitors.”
Pantano had faster times in both of her events Friday but was still peerless when it came to the championship swims. The South Carolina recruit won the 100 butterfly in 56.12 and the 100 backstroke in 54.96.
That backstroke mark was just off Pantano’s Friday prelim time of 54.68, which put her at No. 2 all time. Clara Walstad of Lincoln Southwest owns the state record of 54.67.
The two other swims that made the all-time Top 10 lists came from Omaha Duchesne sophomore Lia Murray in the 100 backstroke and Lincoln Southwest in the 400 freestyle relay.
Murray solidified her hold on the No. 8 position in the backstroke when she finished second to Pantano in 56.59. Murray made her debut in the Top 10 during Friday’s prelim when she went a then-career best of 56.84.
The Silver Hawks quartet of Bella Livingston, Isabella Morales, Lanyon Mlinek and Marti Walstad outraced Marian to win the final event of the meet. Livingston gave Southwest a lead it wouldn’t lose with a 53.02 leadoff leg that was 0.10 seconds faster than fellow freshman Jocelyn Hood of Marian.
Morales and Mlinek added a total of 0.24 seconds to that lead for Marti Walstad’s anchor leg. Walstad came home in 52.11, 0.22 seconds faster than Pantano, and the Silver Hawks won in 3:30.81, a time that was good for No. 9 all time.
Elkhorn/Elkhorn South seniors Sydney Cole and Lauren Mayo combined to win three gold medals for the Stormin’ Antlers. Cole touched first in both the 200 individual medley (2:05.24) and the 500 freestyle (5:08.23).
Mayo won the 200 freestyle by 0.03 seconds over Hood in 1:53.62, and she also finished third behind Westside’s Logan Kuehne and Livingston in the 100 freestyle.
Results
Team scoring: Omaha Marian 426, Lincoln Southwest 281, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 257, Millard North 194.5, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 139, Norfolk 133, Lincoln Pius X 132, Omaha Westside 130, Lincoln East 111, Omaha Central 90.5, Hastings 70.5, Fremont 48, Omaha Burke 39, Bellevue West 22.5, Lincoln Northeast 17, Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman 13, Kearney 9, Lincoln Southeast 6, Lincoln High 5, Columbus 1, Millard South 1.
Championship finals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Isabella Pantano, Jocelyn Randby, Maddie Clark, Kathryn Foley), 1:43.38. 2, Millard North, 1:47.83. 3, Lincoln Pius X, 1:47.90. 4, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:47.93. 5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:48.22. 6, Norfolk, 1:48.27. 7, Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.05. 8, Omaha Westside, 1:51.34.
200 freestyle: 1, Lauren Mayo, E/ES, 1:53.62. 2, Jocelyn Hood, Marian, 1:53.65. 3, Katie Stonehocker, LPX, 1:54.44. 4, Lanyon Mlinek, LSW, 1:56.86. 5, Abbie Kellen, Marian, 1:57.19. 6, Mary Ulrich, Millard North, 1:57.22. 7, Lily Schroeder, LSW, 1:57.27. 8, Rylee Trojan, Marian, 1:57.35.
200 individual medley: 1, Sydney Cole, E/ES, 2:05.24. 2, Paige Hunt, E/ES, 2:07.16. 3, Alison DeSordi, Westside, 2:09.48. 4, Olivia Theil, LPX, 2:09.93. 5, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:10.73. 6, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:11.13. 7, Marti Walstad, LSW, 2:11.83. 8, Sydney Hall, MW, 2:13.88.
50 freestyle: 1, Randby, 23.43 (Tie for No. 8 all time). 2, Logan Kuehne, Westside, 23.60. 3, Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, 23.98. 4, Emma Walz, Fremont, 24.05. 5, Madeline McLeay, MN, 24.28. 6, Morgan Baker, Hastings, 24.34. 7, Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.39. 8, Reanne Reida, LSW, 24.42.
100 butterfly: 1, Pantano, 56.12. 2, Clark, 56.51. 3, Hannah Hailu, MN, 57.34. 4, Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 57.68. 5, Reagan Yelick, E/ES, 58.16. 6, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 58.75. 7, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 58.84. 8, Sydney Hall, MW, 59.48.
100 freestyle: 1, Kuehne, 52.22. 2, Livingston, 52.67. 3, Mayo, 52.76. 4, Hood, 52.91. 5 (tie), Reida and McLeay, 53.07. 7 (tie), Baker and Spomer, 53.26.
500 freestyle: 1, Cole, 5:08.23. 2, Isabella Morales, LSW, 5:11.54. 3, Mlinek, 5:12.72. 4, Schroeder, 5:13.37. 5, Trojan, 5:13.96. 6, Theil, 5:17.08. 7, Kellen, 5:18.73. 8, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 5:22.37.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Randby, Hood, Von Seggern, Clark), 1:36.71. 2, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:37.01. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:37.58. 4, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:39.87. 5, Omaha Central, 1:39.95. 6, Lincoln East, 1:40.57. 7, Millard North, 1:40.94. 8, Hastings, 1:41.29.
100 backstroke: 1, Pantano, 54.96. 2, Lia Murray, Duchesne, 56.59 (No. 8 all time). 3, Hailu, 57.19. 4, Harthoorn, 57.24. 5, Clark, 57.27. 6, Bella Schinco, Marian, 57.79. 7, Walz, 58.34. 8, Kara Owens, LPX, 59.48.
100 breaststroke: 1, Randby, 1:01.29 (No. 1 all time, state record, betters own 1:01.52, 2020). 2, Stonehocker, 1:03.57. 3, Jacobs, 1:04.93. 4, Dendinger, 1:05.17. 5, Hunt, 1:05.75. 6, DeSordi, 1:06.23. 7, Jillian Altmaier, LE, 1:06.51. 8, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:06.62
400 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Mlinek, Marti Walstad), 3:30.81 (No. 9 all time). 2, Omaha Marian, 3:31.37. 3, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:32.99. 4, Millard North, 3:36.10. 5, Norfolk, 3:38.76. 6, Omaha Central, 3:39.86. 7, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 3:39.88. DQ: Lincoln Pius X.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.