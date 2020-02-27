Omaha Marian's Megan Carter wins third consecutive state diving championship

Omaha Marian's Megan Carter posted a sore of 467.25 points, which improves her standing at No. 9 on The World-Herald's all-time Top 10 chart.

LINCOLN — Megan Carter of Omaha Marian won her third consecutive state high school 1-meter diving championship Thursday at the Devaney Center natatorium.

Carter posted a sore of 467.25 points, which improves her standing at No. 9 on The World-Herald's all-time Top 10 chart.

Not since Lilly Hinrichs of Lincoln Southwest won three titles from 2009-11 has a diver won three consecutive titles. Carter will have a chance to match Jodi Janssen's feat of being the only four-time diving champion; Janssen won her titles between 1991 and 1994.

