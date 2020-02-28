Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby

Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby set the state record during the prelims for the 100-yard breaststroke.

LINCOLN — Omaha Marian junior JoJo Randby set the state record in the 100-yard breaststroke Friday during the prelims of the 47th girls state high school swimming championships.

The Nebraska commit tore through the first 50 yards of her race in 28.59 and finished with a strong back-half time of 32.93 to finish in 1:01.52. That betters the previous state record of 1:01.65 by Olivia Calegan of Lincoln Southwest in 2017.

Three swimmers had all-time Top 10 performances in the 100 backstroke at the Devaney Center natatorium. Marian's Bella Pantano was the leading qualifier with a time of 54.68. That's just 0.01 seconds off the state record set by Southwest's Clara Walstad in 2017.

Maddie Clark of Marian finished second and debuted at No. 7 on the Top 10 list with her swim of 54.68. Omaha Duchesne sophomore Lia Murray was third in 56.84 and is now No. 8 all-time.

All qualifiers will have a chance to improve on their Friday performances during Saturday's championship and consolation finals that are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. All those races will be broadcast on NETV.

