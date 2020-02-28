LINCOLN — Omaha Marian junior JoJo Randby set the state record in the 100-yard breaststroke Friday during the prelims of the 47th girls state high school swimming championships.
The Nebraska commit tore through the first 50 yards of her race in 28.59 and finished with a strong back-half time of 32.93 to finish in 1:01.52. That betters the previous state record of 1:01.65 by Olivia Calegan of Lincoln Southwest in 2017.
Three swimmers had all-time Top 10 performances in the 100 backstroke at the Devaney Center natatorium. Marian's Bella Pantano was the leading qualifier with a time of 54.68. That's just 0.01 seconds off the state record set by Southwest's Clara Walstad in 2017.
Maddie Clark of Marian finished second and debuted at No. 7 on the Top 10 list with her swim of 54.68. Omaha Duchesne sophomore Lia Murray was third in 56.84 and is now No. 8 all-time.
All qualifiers will have a chance to improve on their Friday performances during Saturday's championship and consolation finals that are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. All those races will be broadcast on NETV.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Kearney's Katie Philpot, facing, and Omaha Westside's Rachel Minor high five after the Special Olympics girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby, left, and Omaha Westside's Alison DeSordi hug following the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
A Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman swimmer tracks a teammate to out her time to dive in the girls 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Pius X's Olivia Theil, from bottom, Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Madison Kathol and Omaha Marian's Lauren Mendlick compete in the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Fremont's Karsen Jesse, top, and Lincoln Southwest's Lily Schroeder compete in the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
An Omaha Westside swimmer tracks a teammate to out her time to dive in for the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Sydney Take computes in the girls 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger competes in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Elkhorn's Sydney Cole swims the backstroke during the 200 yard individual medley in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Jocelyn Hood competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella Schino kicks off the 200 yard medley relay with backstroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby dives in for the girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast waits behind the blocks before the start of the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Logan Kuehne, left, competes in the girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Marian coach cheers during the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Katie Philpot, facing, and Omaha Westside's Rachel Minor high five after the Special Olympics girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Elkhorn-Elkhorn South swimmer dives in after their teammate finishes in the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Lauren Mayo competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers take to the blocks for the Special Olympics girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People cheer during the Special Olympics girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Valeria Welk smiles after seeing her time in the girls 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern competes in the butterfly portion of the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The crowd stands as swimmers finish the Special Olympics girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Alison DeSordi swims the backstroke in the girls 200 yard individual medley in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian teammates high five after the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Coaches and swimmers cheer during the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Rylee Trojan competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Isabella Pantano cheers with her team before the start of the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Lauren Mayo competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A swimmer enters the pool in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby competes in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian fans celebrate JoJo Randby's win and record in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby, left, and Omaha Westside's Alison DeSordi hug following the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Sydney Cole has the lead in the girls 200 yard individual medley in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman swimmer tracks a teammate to out her time to dive in the girls 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pius X's Olivia Theil, from bottom, Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Madison Kathol and Omaha Marian's Lauren Mendlick compete in the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Isabella Pantano and others take off for the girls 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Millard North coach and swimmer cheer on their team in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Ianna Fill competes in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Sydney Cole competes in the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Rylee Trojan and others take off for the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North competes in the girls 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer on Lincoln Southwest swimmers in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Karsen Jesse, top, and Lincoln Southwest's Lily Schroeder compete in the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Maris Grabill competes in the girls 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Columbus swimmer dives in for the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North competes in the girls 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Westside swimmer tracks a teammate to out her time to dive in for the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha North swimmer talks with a coach in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Sydney Take computes in the girls 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans take photos and videos during the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger competes in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.