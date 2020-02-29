LINCOLN — Nebraska’s two heavyweight boys swimming programs went toe-to-toe Saturday, and while Omaha Westside won the first three rounds, Omaha Creighton Prep rallied to win the final six to claim its 14th consecutive championship and 22nd overall.
After taking Westside’s best shots in the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley events, Prep bounced back and scored more points than the Warriors in seven of the final eight events to earn a 344-298 victory at the Devaney Center Natatorium.
Lincoln Southwest edged Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 224-181 for third place. There were eight performances that made The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 lists in six events.
Southwest sophomore Tommy Palmer was the only swimmer to post two of those times as he earned the second and third individual gold medals of his career.
Palmer is now No. 5 all time in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races. He moved from No. 8 in the 50 freestyle by winning in 20.63 seconds before moving up five spots from No. 10 in the 100 freestyle by touching first in 45.17.
Creighton Prep senior Rush Clark was named the most outstanding swimmer of the meet. The Florida State commit won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke after posting career-best times in those events during Friday’s prelims.
“I was happy I won those races because I scored the most points possible for the team,” Clark said. “We won. That was the overall goal. We got that 14th straight title, and I couldn’t be more happy.”
Clark also anchored Prep’s winning 400 freestyle relay team to victory to close the meet after landing at No. 4 all time in the 100 freestyle when he led off that quartet in Friday’s prelims. Prep won the race in 3:04.90, which is No. 2 all time as Clark sprinted the final 100 yards in 44.38.
“Going last was a game-time decision based on how my legs were feeling after the backstroke,” Clark said. “Our first three guys gave me clear water and I got a couple of extra minutes of rest. That really helped.”
Southwest also made the all-time Top 10 in the 400 free relay by finishing second in 3:07.48, which put the Silver Hawks at No. 8. One of those relay members, sophomore Kael Mlinek, not only had the fastest split, he also cracked the 100 breaststroke chart at No. 9 by winning in 56.81.
Prep is now within one of Westside’s state record total of 23 boys swimming team championships. The 14 consecutive titles put Prep five ahead of the second-longest streak of nine that Westside won from 1978 to 1986.
Prep coach Tom Beck had anticipated since the preseason that Westside would present one of the toughest challenges the Juniors Jays have faced during this streak.
“I was ready for it,” Beck said. “I knew it could go either way, so I was extremely happy we came out on top.”
Westside made sure the capacity crowd was paying attention with a stirring victory over Prep in the medley relay, the first event of the boys championship meet. The Warriors shaved 4.05 seconds off their Friday prelim time to win in 1:32.67, the third-fastest time in state history.
Prep still had its best swim of the season, finishing second in 1:33.12, which ties the Junior Jays for No. 7 all time. Suddenly the defending champions were behind on points.
While Westside’s lead continued to grow through the next two events, Prep senior Danny Perry had what Beck called the biggest momentum swim of the meet by upsetting Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski to win the 200 freestyle.
Novinski led the event all season and had the fastest qualifying time in Friday’s prelims. Novinski took an early lead and still led at the halfway point by 0.21 seconds.
That’s when Perry took over, swimming 0.41 seconds faster on both of the final two 50-yard splits to win in 1:40.73. Novinski, who won the 500 freestyle for the third consecutive year, was second in 1:41.57.
“When you get to a meet like this where someone wins so many in a row, there’s some loud cheers when it looks like things aren’t going to go their way,” Beck said. “Danny answered with a great swim, and that changed the momentum a little bit.”
Prep cut Westside’s lead to 114-110 after the 50 freestyle before taking its first lead at 159-147 when diving and the 100 butterfly were scored. Westside regained the lead by outscoring the Junior Jays 41-19 in the 100 freestyle.
The Junior Jays regained the lead at 205-203 after the 500 freestyle and continued to increase their advantage over the final four events. Westside coach Doug Krecklow said his team did what it needed to do by coming back with a strong set of swims after a solid day of prelim swims.
“I think any time you have nine school records in one meet, that probably exceeds some expectations,” Krecklow said. “You set your whole season up for this meet, and to be at your best on this day. It’s a mindset, and our kids have done a great job of listening and learning.”
Nate Germonprez was Westside’s lone individual event winner, and he got that gold with a Top 10 performance. The freshman, competing with an injured hand, won the 200 IM in 1:52.08, which puts him at No. 9 all time. He also finished second to Palmer in the 100 freestyle in 46.54.
“From where we were two-and-a-half weeks ago, I’m really happy with what happened for him today,” Krecklow said. “It’s exciting to think about the possibilities with him the next three years.”
Results
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 344, Omaha Westside 298, Lincoln Southwest 224, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 181, Lincoln East 146.5, Lincoln Pius X 126, Millard West 118, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 117, Grand Island 101, Norfolk 89, Omaha Central 83, Lincoln Northeast 70, Millard North 66, Millard South 59.5, Hastings 55, Lincoln High 48.5, Kearney 47, Ralston/Omaha Gross 42, Gretna 31, Omaha South 23, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn Mount Michael 20, North Platte 16.5, Fremont 12, Omaha Burke 5.
Championship finals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Westside (Colin Davis, Kaden Guzman, Thomas Lundin, Nate Germonprez), 1:32.67 (No. 3 all time). 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:33.12 (Tie No. 7 all time). 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:36.10. 4, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:36.88. 5, Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.01. 6, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:37.18. 7, Millard North, 1:38.58. 8, Omaha Central, 1:38.82.
200 freestyle: 1, Daniel Perry, Prep, 1:40.73. 2, Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 1:41.57. 3, Charles Roberts, Lincoln East, 1:42.50. 4, Ben Dubay, Millard West, 1:43.63. 5, Jack Bailey, Westside, 1:44.35. 6, Jordan Stalheim, MW, 1:44.73. 7, Sam Kelly, Westside, 1:44.97. 8, Grant Goding, Central, 1:46.88.
200 individual medley: 1, Germonprez, 1:52.08 (No. 9 all time). 2, Kael Mlinek, LSW, 1:54.35. 3, Austin Smith, E/ES, 1:54.94. 4, John Watson, Prep, 1:55.77. 5, Ethan Schmaderer, Prep, 1:57.60. 6, Kelvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:57.74. 7, Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:57.95. 8, Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 1:57.99.
50 freestyle: 1, Tommy Palmer, LSW, 20.63 (No. 5 all time). 2, Lundin, 21.05. 3, Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High, 21.17. 4, Andrew Hood, Prep, 21.35. 5, Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast, 21.36. 6, Kellen Carney, Norfolk, 21.40. 7, Logan Kempf, LPX, 21.54. 8, Drew Kaelin, Prep, 21.97.
100 butterfly: 1, Rush Clark, Prep, 47.74. 2, Lundin, 49.87. 3, Perry, 50.30. 4, Trevor Edwards, Millard South, 51.81. 5, Cael Dice, LE, 51.98. 6, Jacob Nieveen, Kearney, 52.126. 7, Thomas Neil, LE, 52.52. 8, Frodyma, 52.79.
100 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 45.17 (No. 4 all time). 2, Germonprez, 46.54. 3, Feit, 46.62. 4, Colin Davis, Westside, 46.69. 5, Hood, 46.73. 6, Smith, 47.06. 7, Sieglaff, 47.23. 8, Dubay, 47.75.
500 freestyle: 1, Novinski, 4:34.68. 2, Roberts, 4:42.67. 3, Watson, 4:45.16. 4, Stalheim, 4:45.59. 4, Kelly, 4:48.51. 6, Alex Becker, LPX, 4:50.68. 7, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 4:53.01. 8, Josh Uehling, E/ES, 4:54.64.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep (Hood, Perry, Kaelin, Schmaderer), 1:25.26. 2, Omaha Westside, 1:25.81. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:26.98. 4, Lincoln Pius X, 1:27.55. 5, Millard West, 1:27.77. 6, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:27.86. 7, Lincoln East, 1:28.51. 8, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:28.72.
100 backstroke: 1, Clark, 49.11 (No. 2 all time). 2, Davis, 50.54. 3, Carney, 50.76. 4, Dice, 51.46. 5 (tie), Mason Schroeder, LE, and Edwards, 52.47. 7, Sean McElmeel, PLV/PLVS, 52.93. 8, Ben Ravnsborg, Prep, 53.29.
100 breaststroke: 1, Mlinek, 56.81 (No. 9 all time). 2, Olmer, 57.30. 3, Grant Johnson, Hastings, 57.31. 4, Schmaderer, 58.15. 5, Ethan Newland, LPX, 58.62. 6, Andrew Zheng, MN, 58.75. 7, Eli Vyhidal, LPX, 58.89. 8, Kaelin, 59.24.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep (Perry, Hood, Ravnsborg, Clark), 3:04.90 (No. 2 all time). 2, Lincoln Southwest, 3:07.48 (No. 8 all time). 3, Omaha Westside, 3:09.35. 4, Millard West, 3:10.93. 5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:13.56. 6, Lincoln East, 3:13.70. 7, Grand Island, 3:16.03. 8, Norfolk, 3:18.04.
