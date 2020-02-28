LINCOLN — Three all-time performance by Rush Clark Friday powered Omaha Creighton Prep to a big opening day at the 84th state high school swimming championship meet.

Rush Clark

Omaha Creighton Prep's Rush Clark lowered his own state record in the 100-yard butterfly, moving from No. 8 to No. 2 all-time in the 100 backstroke.

The Florida State commit lowered his own state record in the 100-yard butterfly, moving from No. 8 to No. 2 all-time in the 100 backstroke and debuted at No. 4 on the 100 freestyle chart at the Devaney Center natatorium.

Prep positioned itself throughout the preliminary round swims to make a run Saturday at the school's 14th consecutive state swimming title and 22nd overall. The consolation and championship finals in both the boys and girls meets are scheduled to begin Saturday at 11 a.m.

Lincoln Southwest sophomore Tommy Palmer also debuted on two of the all-time Top 10 lists with victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Palmer landed at No. 8 in the 50 free by touching first in 20.71 seconds.

Then Palmer tore through the 100 free in 45.66 to make this meet the first time he has gone under 21 seconds in the 50 and 46 in the 100 at the same event. For about an hour Palmer was No. 9 on the 100 all-time list, but then Clark led off the Junior Jays 400 freestyle relay with a 45.14 for that No. 4 debut. Palmer is now 10th all-time.

