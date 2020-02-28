LINCOLN — Three all-time performance by Rush Clark Friday powered Omaha Creighton Prep to a big opening day at the 84th state high school swimming championship meet.
The Florida State commit lowered his own state record in the 100-yard butterfly, moving from No. 8 to No. 2 all-time in the 100 backstroke and debuted at No. 4 on the 100 freestyle chart at the Devaney Center natatorium.
Prep positioned itself throughout the preliminary round swims to make a run Saturday at the school's 14th consecutive state swimming title and 22nd overall. The consolation and championship finals in both the boys and girls meets are scheduled to begin Saturday at 11 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest sophomore Tommy Palmer also debuted on two of the all-time Top 10 lists with victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Palmer landed at No. 8 in the 50 free by touching first in 20.71 seconds.
Then Palmer tore through the 100 free in 45.66 to make this meet the first time he has gone under 21 seconds in the 50 and 46 in the 100 at the same event. For about an hour Palmer was No. 9 on the 100 all-time list, but then Clark led off the Junior Jays 400 freestyle relay with a 45.14 for that No. 4 debut. Palmer is now 10th all-time.
Kearney's Katie Philpot, facing, and Omaha Westside's Rachel Minor high five after the Special Olympics girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby, left, and Omaha Westside's Alison DeSordi hug following the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
A Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman swimmer tracks a teammate to out her time to dive in the girls 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Pius X's Olivia Theil, from bottom, Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Madison Kathol and Omaha Marian's Lauren Mendlick compete in the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Fremont's Karsen Jesse, top, and Lincoln Southwest's Lily Schroeder compete in the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
An Omaha Westside swimmer tracks a teammate to out her time to dive in for the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger competes in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Sydney Take computes in the girls 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
An Omaha Creighton Prep swimmer tracks a teammate to out his time to dive in for the boys 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Lincoln North Star's Alex Schadt, second from right, smiles to the crowd after the Special Olympics boys 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Omaha Burke swimmers cheer on teammate Charlie Wachholtz during the Special Olympics boys 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson swims the backstroke leg of the boys 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Omaha South's Donovan Thompson Grimm swims the breaststroke leg of the boys 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek swims the backstroke leg of the boys 200 yard individual medley in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Ethan Schmaderer swims the breaststroke leg of the boys 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski gets ready behind the block for the boys 500 yard freestyle during the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Elkhorn's Sydney Cole swims the backstroke during the 200 yard individual medley in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Marian's Jocelyn Hood competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Marian's Bella Schino kicks off the 200 yard medley relay with backstroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby dives in for the girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Lincoln Southeast waits behind the blocks before the start of the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Westside's Logan Kuehne, left, competes in the girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Millard North coach Andy Cunningham cheers during the state swimming prelims at the Devaney Center on Friday.
An Elkhorn-Elkhorn South swimmer dives in after their teammate finishes in the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Lauren Mayo competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Swimmers take to the blocks for the Special Olympics girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
People cheer during the Special Olympics girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Westside's in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Central's Valeria Welk smiles after seeing her time in the girls 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern competes in the butterfly portion of the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
The crowd stands as swimmers finish the Special Olympics girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Westside's Alison DeSordi swims the backstroke in the girls 200 yard individual medley in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Marian teammates high five after the girls 200 yard medley relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Coaches and swimmers cheer during the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Marian's Rylee Trojan competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Marian's Isabella Pantano cheers with her team before the start of the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Lauren Mayo competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
The NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
A swimmer enters the pool in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby competes in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Omaha Marian fans celebrate JoJo Randby's win and record in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Sydney Cole has the lead in the girls 200 yard individual medley in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Omaha Marian's Isabella Pantano and others take off for the girls 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Fremont's Emma Walz competes in the girls 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
A Millard North coach and swimmer cheer on their team in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Grand Island's Ianna Fill competes in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Sydney Cole competes in the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Omaha Marian's Rylee Trojan and others take off for the girls 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Millard North competes in the girls 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Joe Weis, a Scottsbluff-Gering coach, cheers on his team in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Fans cheer on Lincoln Southwest swimmers in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Millard North's Catherine Kipp competes in the girls 50 yard freestyle in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Omaha Burke's Maris Grabill competes in the girls 100 yard backstroke in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
A Columbus swimmer dives in for the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Omaha North competes in the girls 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
An Omaha North swimmer talks with a coach in the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Fans take photos and videos during the NSAA state swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Friday, February 28, 2020.