The Omaha Central boys and Millard South girls are the top seeds for the Metro Conference Holiday Basketball Tournament, which begins Dec. 27 with play-in games.
The 58th annual event takes place at Ralston Arena. First-round games for girls are Dec. 30, and the boys’ first round is Dec. 28. All quarterfinals are Dec. 31 and all semifinals are Jan. 2. The tournament concludes Jan. 3 with the finals.
Boys
Dec. 27
No. 17 Elkhorn South vs No. 16 Omaha Bryan, 3:30 p.m.
No. 15 Bellevue East vs No. 18 Omaha Northwest, 5:15 p.m.
Dec. 28
Winner Elkhorn South/Omaha Bryan vs. No. 1 Omaha Central, 1:45 p.m.
No. 8 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 9 Omaha Burke, noon
No. 5 Creighton Prep vs. No. 12 Gretna, 10:15 a.m.
No. 4 Bellevue West vs. No. 13 Omaha Benson, 8:30 a.m.
No. 3 Omaha South vs. No. 14 Millard South, 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 Omaha Westside vs. No. 11 Papillion-La Vista South, 5:15 p.m.
No. 7 Omaha North vs. No. 10 Millard West, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Millard North vs. Bellevue East/Omaha Northwest, 8:45 p.m.
Dec. 31
Omaha Central/Elkhorn South/Omaha Bryan winner vs. Papillion-La Vista/Omaha Burke winner, 3:30 p.m.
Creighton Prep/Gretna winner vs. Bellevue West/Omaha Benson winner, 5:15 p.m.
Omaha South/Millard South winner vs. Westside/Papillion-La Vista South winner, 7 p.m.
Millard North/Bellevue East/Omaha Northwest winner vs. Omaha North/Millard West winner, 8:45 p.m.
Jan. 2
Semifinals at 7 and 8:45 p.m.
Jan. 3
Final, 5:15 p.m.
Girls
Dec. 27
No. 17 Omaha Bryan vs No. 16 Omaha North, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Bellevue East vs No. 18 Omaha South, 8:45 p.m.
Dec. 30
Omaha North/Omaha Bryan vs. No. 1 Millard South, 1:45 p.m.
No. 8 Omaha Marian vs. No. 9 Bellevue West, noon
No. 5 Omaha Burke vs. No. 12 Papillion-La Vista South, 10:15 a.m.
No. 4 Millard North vs. No. 13 Elkhorn South, 8:30 a.m.
No. 3 Omaha Westside vs. No. 14 Gretna, 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 Millard West vs. No. 11 Omaha Central, 5:15 p.m.
No. 7 Omaha Northwest vs. No. 10 Omaha Benson, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East/Omaha South, 8:45 p.m.
Dec. 31
Millard South/Omaha North/Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Marion/Bellevue West, 8:30 a.m.
Omaha Burke/Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard North/Elkhorn South, 10:15 a.m.
Omaha Westside/Gretna vs. Millard West/Omaha Central, noon
Omaha Northwest/Omaha Benson vs. Papillion-La Vista/Bellevue East/Omaha South, 1:45 p.m.
Jan. 2
Semifinals at 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.
Jan. 3
Final, 3:30 p.m.
