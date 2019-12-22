​The Omaha Central boys and Millard South girls are the top seeds for the Metro Conference Holiday Basketball Tournament, which begins Dec. 27 with play-in games.

The 58th annual event takes place at Ralston Arena. First-round games for girls are Dec. 30, and the boys’ first round is Dec. 28. All quarterfinals are Dec. 31 and all semifinals are Jan. 2. The tournament concludes Jan. 3 with the finals.

***

Boys

Dec. 27

No. 17 Elkhorn South vs No. 16 Omaha Bryan, 3:30 p.m.

No. 15 Bellevue East vs No. 18 Omaha Northwest, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 28

Winner Elkhorn South/Omaha Bryan vs. No. 1 Omaha Central, 1:45 p.m.

No. 8 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 9 Omaha Burke, noon

No. 5 Creighton Prep vs. No. 12 Gretna, 10:15 a.m.

No. 4 Bellevue West vs. No. 13 Omaha Benson, 8:30 a.m.

No. 3 Omaha South vs. No. 14 Millard South, 3:30 p.m. 

No. 6 Omaha Westside vs. No. 11 Papillion-La Vista South, 5:15 p.m. 

No. 7 Omaha North vs. No. 10 Millard West, 7 p.m. 

No. 2 Millard North vs. Bellevue East/Omaha Northwest, 8:45 p.m. 

Dec. 31

Omaha Central/Elkhorn South/Omaha Bryan winner vs. Papillion-La Vista/Omaha Burke winner, 3:30 p.m.

Creighton Prep/Gretna winner vs. Bellevue West/Omaha Benson winner, 5:15 p.m.

Omaha South/Millard South winner vs. Westside/Papillion-La Vista South winner, 7 p.m.

Millard North/Bellevue East/Omaha Northwest winner vs. Omaha North/Millard West winner, 8:45 p.m.

Jan. 2

Semifinals at 7 and 8:45 p.m.

Jan. 3

Final, 5:15 p.m.

Girls

Dec. 27

No. 17 Omaha Bryan vs No. 16 Omaha North, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Bellevue East vs No. 18 Omaha South, 8:45 p.m.

Dec. 30

Omaha North/Omaha Bryan vs. No. 1 Millard South, 1:45 p.m.

No. 8 Omaha Marian vs. No. 9 Bellevue West, noon

No. 5 Omaha Burke vs. No. 12 Papillion-La Vista South, 10:15 a.m.

No. 4 Millard North vs. No. 13 Elkhorn South, 8:30 a.m.

No. 3 Omaha Westside vs. No. 14 Gretna, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Millard West vs. No. 11 Omaha Central, 5:15 p.m.

No. 7 Omaha Northwest vs. No. 10 Omaha Benson, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Papillion-La Vista vs. Bellevue East/Omaha South, 8:45 p.m.

Dec. 31

Millard South/Omaha North/Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Marion/Bellevue West, 8:30 a.m.

Omaha Burke/Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard North/Elkhorn South, 10:15 a.m. 

Omaha Westside/Gretna vs. Millard West/Omaha Central, noon

Omaha Northwest/Omaha Benson vs. Papillion-La Vista/Bellevue East/Omaha South, 1:45 p.m.

Jan. 2

Semifinals at 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.

Jan. 3

Final, 3:30 p.m.

mike.sautter@owh.com

