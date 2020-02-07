“We had to pick up our intensity,’’ Latrell Wrightsell said. “It was either they pick it up or we pick it up. We got that edge. And we obviously were pretty mad still about the loss. We were only up four when we should have been up more.”
The hurt of a lost state championship hadn’t gone away for Omaha Central.
“I can say a cliché and say this is another game, but it was not another game,’’ Central senior Max Polk said. “This was personal. It was intense.”
Almost 11 months after leaving Pinnacle Bank Arena as state runners-up, the Eagles finally got their rematch against Omaha South. It could have happened in December at the OPS Jamboree, but South lost in the semifinals.
No. 6 Central (13-3) made the rematch a second-half yawner. Polk and Latrell Wrightsell scored 18 points apiece in the 64-49 win over the No. 2 Packers (14-4).
South lost for the second time in four nights, after Tuesday night’s overtime defeat at Omaha Westside. Central did the same thing last week, dropping games to Bellevue West and Omaha Creighton Prep.
“The second half at Prep, they got anything they wanted at the rim. Bellevue West, they got whatever they wanted,’’ Polk said. “So we said for this week no letup, we have to respond, be tough and lock in on the defensive end.”
South’s three main scorers — Jay Saunders, Tyrece Griggs and Skyler Wilson — managed 32 points against Central’s man-to-man defense.
“They’re a tough guard, those three,’’ Polk said. “I don’t know if there’s anybody in the state playing better than Jay Saunders right now. We knew we had to lock in on that. Coach put in a really good game plan for us and we executed it.”
Central led 24-20 at halftime, a grinder that South prefers, but the Packers’ 33.3% shooting got worse still in the third quarter — 4 of 17 (24%) — as they were outscored 22-10 to fall behind 46-30.
“We had to pick up our intensity,’’ Wrightsell said. “It was either they pick it up or we pick it up. We got that edge. And we obviously were pretty mad still about the loss. We were only up four when we should have been up more.”
Polk scored seven points in the quarter.
“He was really good in the midrange, had some things to the basket,” Central coach Eric Behrens said. “I thought he was in attack mode and got to some spots where he’s pretty successful at.”
Behrens said a full week of practice, without a Tuesday game, was helpful. Wrightsell said rebounding, especially on offense, was emphasized in the Monday and Tuesday practices.
Central junior Faisaun Germany hurt his ankle during the week and didn’t play. Central went with more height, starting sophomores Jayden Dawson and P.J. Davis and bringing Abe Hoskins off the bench. Hoskins had eight points and four rebounds. Davis had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting as Central shot 54.3% as a team. Wrightsell had a team-high 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Saunders had 17 points and Griggs 10 for South, but Wilson struggled to five points in a 1-for-9 game. RaShawn McNeal-Lee came close to a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
Both teams get Saturday off. Central has six games left before districts, including a closing weekend against No. 1 Millard North and Westside. South has four left, including home games against ranked teams Lincoln Pius X and Papillion-La Vista South.
Omaha Central (13-3)......18 6 22 18—64
At Omaha South (14-4)....12 8 10 19—49
OC: Max Polk 18, LaTrell Wrightsell 18, PJ Davis 12, Abe Hoskins 8, Deng Diew 4, Jayden Dawson 2, Tethloach Tut 2.
OS: Jay Saunders 17, Tyrece Griggs 10, RaShawn McNeal-Lee 9, Skyler Wilson 5, Peyton Johnson 5, DonTryl Nunn Love 3.
