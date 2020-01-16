All in all, it was a pretty good night for Papillion-La Vista's Olivia Boudreau.

The senior guard tied a school record with seven 3-pointers Thursday night as the host Monarchs held on for a 51-49 win over Millard North. Boudreau finished with a game-high 23 and went past the 1,000-point mark for her career.

"She can get in the zone from long range,'' Papio coach Josh Siske said. "That basket probably looks like a hula hoop to her.''

Boudreau had 17 in the first half as the Class A No. 6 Monarchs built a 12-point lead. She scored her final six points in the third quarter before the No. 7 Mustangs mounted their comeback.

A 9-0 run helped Millard North close to within two points but Papio doggedly held on to the lead. The Monarchs also made some critical free throws down the stretch to maintain their advantage to the end.

Boudreau was 8 of 18 from the field -- 7 of 14 behind the arc -- and also chipped in eight rebounds.

"I felt pretty confident tonight,'' she said. "But I'm guessing my dad might be a little upset that I didn't drive more to the basket.''

Probably not too upset, considering his daughter tied a school record.

"I didn't know about that,'' she said. "It's kind of crazy.''

Fortunately for the Monarchs, Boudreau's record night came in a winning cause. Millard North closed to 45-43 with 1:33 left and had a chance to go ahead on its next trip downcourt but came up empty.

The Mustangs were forced to foul and Papio put the game away at the line. Anna Fitzgerald sank three free throws, Lindsey Ingwerson two and Jenna Hoelscher one as the Monarchs hung on.

"We bring Anna in late to handle the ball and she did a great job from the line,'' Siske said. "She hit the front end of two one-and-ones and those were huge.''

Ingwerson finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Papio.

Kaylee Kessler had 14 for Millard North while Nicole Avila-Ambrosi had 12.

Millard North (9-4) …......... 10 10 13 16 -- 49

Papillion-La Vista (10-1) … 14 12 13 12 -- 51

MN: Lexi Finkenbiner 4, Elle Danley 5, Taylor Finkenbiner 3, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 12, Kaylee Kessler 14, Megan Chambers 9, Asia Bryant 2.

PLV: Olivia Boudreau 23, Jenna Hoelscher 6, Anna Fitzgerald 6, Brooklyn Wrice 2, Lindsey Ingwerson 14.

