NSAA will permit high schools to hold open gyms for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association is allowing high schools immediately to hold open gyms for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling with some restrictions.
Activity will be limited to individual skills and workouts. No physical contact with others. No sharing of equipment. No grouping of students. Open gym supervisors are required to enforce the above restrictions.
Beginning June 18, the NSAA will let high schools participate in camps, clinics, and summer leagues in all NSAA sanctioned activities except basketball, football, soccer, and wrestling.
