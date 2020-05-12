LINCOLN — When high schools begin reopening their weight rooms June 1, the Nebraska School Activities Association will allow multiple rooms to be used for strength training and conditioning but no more than 10 people can be in each room.

Additionally, the NSAA will limit outdoor conditioning sessions to 10 people as well to meet social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar spoke Tuesday to Matt Blomstedt, the state’s commissioner of education, and aides in Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office to get additional guidance after the governor said Monday that youth baseball and softball could resume on June 1 with practice, following by games starting June 18 under strict social distancing guidelines.

Bellar said the NSAA will notify schools of the new provisions by Wednesday.

He said schools can have their gymnasiums open for conditioning work only. Other rooms in the school can be used for weights and conditioning but athletes and coaches should not switch rooms and the rooms should be sanitized before use by another group of 10 or less. The guideline of 6-foot social distancing between people also applies.

