LINCOLN — When high schools begin reopening their weight rooms June 1, the Nebraska School Activities Association will allow multiple rooms to be used for strength training and conditioning but no more than 10 people can be in each room.
Additionally, the NSAA will limit outdoor conditioning sessions to 10 people as well to meet social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar spoke Tuesday to Matt Blomstedt, the state’s commissioner of education, and aides in Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office to get additional guidance after the governor said Monday that youth baseball and softball could resume on June 1 with practice, following by games starting June 18 under strict social distancing guidelines.
Bellar said the NSAA will notify schools of the new provisions by Wednesday.
He said schools can have their gymnasiums open for conditioning work only. Other rooms in the school can be used for weights and conditioning but athletes and coaches should not switch rooms and the rooms should be sanitized before use by another group of 10 or less. The guideline of 6-foot social distancing between people also applies.
2019 Boys: Joe Maass, Omaha South soccer
2019 Girls: Lindsay Peterson, Millard North volleyball
2018 Boys: Josh Luedtke, Omaha Creighton Prep
2018 Girls: Steve Clark, Omaha Westside basketball
2017 Boys: Doug Denson, Millard South wrestling
2017 Girls: Renee Saunders, Omaha Skutt volleyball
2016 Boys: Bruce Chubick, Omaha South basketball
2016 Girls: Dennis Prichard, Lincoln East basketball
2015 Boys: Larry Martin, Omaha North football
2015 Girls: Aaron Losing, Crofton basketball
2014 Boys: Matt Turman, Omaha Skutt football
2014 Girls: Rochelle Rohlfs, Omaha Marian volleyball
2013 Boys: Bob Greco, Omaha Westside baseball
2013 Girls: Diane Rouzee, Grand Island Northwest volleyball
2012 Boys: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic football
2012 Girls: Ed Dudley, Omaha Marian soccer
2011 Boys: Fred Petito, Millard North football
2011 Girls: Scott Jensen, Bellevue East basketball
2010 Boys: Tom Beck, Omaha Crieghton Prep swimming
2010 Girls: Matt Fritsche, Bellevue West basketball
2009 Boys: Mark Brahmer, Pierce football
2009 Girls: JJ Toczek, Papillion-La Vista volleyball
2008 Boys: Chuck McGinnis, Crete football
2008 Girls: George O'Boyle, Lincoln Pius X cross country
2007 Boys: Eric Behrens, Omaha Central basketball
2007 Girls: Jake Moore, Lincoln Pius X volleyball
2006 Boys: Mike Speirs, Howells football
2006 Girls: Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball
2005 Boys: Brad Hildebrandt, Omaha Skutt wrestling
2005 Girls: Pat DiBiase, Omaha Marian swimming
2004 Boys: Jeff Gross, McCook football
2004 Girls: Jody Rhodes, Paxton volleyball
2003 Boys: Gary DeBoer, Lawrence-Nelson football
2003 Girls: Gwen Egbert, Papillion-La Vista volleyball
2002: Dave Oman, Grand Island basketball
2002 Girls: Mike Govig, Papillion-La Vista softball
2001 Boys: Rocky Almond, Alliance basketball
2001 Girls: Steve Morgan, Ogallala volleyball
2000 Boys: Doug Woodard, Bellevue West basketball
2000 Girls: Jim Miller, Omaha Marian basketball
1999 Boys: Tim Aylward, Lincoln Pius X football
1999 Girls: Sandi Genrich, Lincoln Northeast volleyball
1998 Boys: Roger Mathiesen, Kearney track
1998 Girls: Russ Ninemire, Sandy Creek basketball
1997 Boys: Gene Suhr, Papillion-La Vista football
1997 Girls: Kelly Flynn, South Sioux City basketball
1996 Boys: Rick Collura, Lincoln Northeast basketball
1996 Girls: Rich Olson, Millard South basketball
1995 Boys: Dan McLaughlin, Norfolk football
1995 Girls: John Larsen, Lincoln Southeast basketball
