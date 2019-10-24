...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON.
&&
London Emmons, left, considered transferring from Millard North to Omaha Burke, but decided to stay. But because she continued playing for the Mustangs, the team received a penalty from the NSAA.
That ruling came Thursday at an appeal hearing. The telephonic conference lasted about an hour, and the board’s decision was unanimous.
The Mustangs, defending Class A champions, dropped from fourth to 22nd in the wild-card point standings following the ruling last week by NSAA executive director Jay Bellar. They are the fourth seed in District A-7, which will be contested next week at Omaha Marian.
The host Crusaders are the No. 1 seed. Also in that district are No. 2 seed Lincoln Southwest and No. 3 seed Fremont.
“It’s one of the unintended consequences of the whole situation," he said.
Millard North, which has won state two of the past three years, will need to win the district to make it back to the tournament.
Bellar said last week the NSAA received information from another school that Millard North had been using an ineligible player this fall. The other school was Omaha Burke, where the player — London Emmons — had considered transferring for her senior year.
Emmons filled out the necessary paperwork last spring to attend Burke. Her name was placed on the May 1st transfer list, though she changed her mind and decided to stay at Millard North.
NSAA bylaws state that a student whose name is on that list but doesn’t transfer must sit out 90 school days of any extracurricular activity.
Emmons did not do that, which led to the NSAA penalty.
Bellar said the basis for the appeal was that the player’s family wanted “another set of ears" to hear the evidence. London’s father, Mark Emmons, said last week the whole situation was “less of a violation and more of a misunderstanding."
“It was a lack of communication on a lot of people’s parts," Bellar said.
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17
Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28
Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19
Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian rallied for a five-set victory over Millard West in 2013 at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (33-11) def. Millard West (36-3) 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13
Class B: Norris (30-8) def. Elkhorn South (22-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (27-8) def. Minden (27-5) 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-3
Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (28-8) def. Freeman (27-6) 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (33-1) def. BDS (30-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19
Class D-2: Giltner (31-2) def. Stuart (26-7) 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
BARRETT STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14
Class D-1: Giltner (31-2) def. Bertrand (24-8) 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Class D-2: Ewing (36-0) def. Chambers (29-5) 25-18, 25-18, 25-12
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17
Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28
Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19
Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.